Geneseo's Blue Line Training Academy sends seven wrestlers to state

Wrestling is a major part of the Jessie Montez family and it is due to the success of the wrestlers in that family that the Blue Line Training Academy was founded.

That was in 2019 when the Academy was started by Jesse Montez and his two sons, Anthony and Zachary Montez. Earlier this month the Academy (BLTA) in Geneseo sent seven wrestlers to the Illinois Kids Wrestling Federation (KWF) State Championship Tournament held in Rockford.

The State Qualifiers include Geneseo Middle School students Dawson Hull, Landen Vincent, Chase Krantz, Izaac Gaines, Grady Hull, Maliki Jackson and Kye Weinzierl.

The BLTA had three State winners in Rockford with Weinzierl placing fourth; Gaines, fifth place, and Vincent, seventh place. Grady Hull, Dawson Hull and Krantz won matches at State, but fell short of placing in the top eight..

Jessie Montez explained the BLTA wrestlers competed at the IKWF Sectionals held March 5 in Rock Island where the team placed second in the Senior Division and fourth overall.

“Wrestlers who placed in the top three advanced to State,” he said. “BLT had three alternatives, who were fourth place finishers, in Kie Smith, Jack Snook and Maddux Kennedy.”

Montez shared the history of BLTA from its beginning in 2019 and said, “It was based off my two boys, Anthony and Zachary. I had a lot of people inquiring about the training I had my boys do because of their success in wrestling.”

“We currently do wrestling training, weight training, and speed and agility training,” he said.

The BLTA program is open to kids in kindergarten through high school and Montez said there currently are 45 members in wrestling program and 10 members in the personal training (weight training).

“The majority of our kids are from Geneseo with five kids who do not attend Geneseo schools,” Montez said. “Our youth wrestling practices are held at Geneseo High School and our middle school kids practice at Ekim’s Martial Arts in Silvis. We do our personal training/weight training at my house in East Moline.”

For more information about BLTA, visit Blue Line Training Academy on Face Book or email Montez at jcmontez76@yahoo.com.