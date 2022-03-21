Orion's young softball team ready to go

Mindy Carls

Although Orion is fielding a young team, the Chargers will be ready to compete, coach Sarah Frenell said.

Last year the team was 12-13 overall, 5-5 in the Three Rivers West. Orion lost in the first game of regionals.

“This team comes to practice and works hard every day,” Frenell said. “They listen well to coaches and execute what they are being told.”

Returning varsity letter winners are seniors Kasey Filler, pitcher and infielder, Ava Terry, second baseman and outfielder, and Liz Wilbur, outfielder; junior Ella Sundberg, catcher, infielder and outfielder, and sophomores, Grace Passno, first baseman and third baseman; Kenadi Sovey, catcher and third baseman, and Hannah Swope, pitcher and second baseman.

Senior Thea Brown is returning as the manager.

Players new to the team are junior outfielders Ariel Nelson, Jayden Smith and Nadine Boos, and freshmen, Lainey Kunert, first baseman and outfielder, and Avah Jones, shortstop and second baseman.

Projected starters include Filler and Swope, pitchers; Sovey and Sundberg, catchers; Kunert, Filler and Passno, first basemen; Swope and Terry, second basemen; Jones, shortstop; Passno and Sovey, third basemen, and Terry and Nelson, outfielders.

Rockridge, Sherrard, Riverdale and Erie-Prophetstown will be the teams to beat in the Three Rivers West, but Orion should finish in the top half of the conference.

On Saturday, May 14, Orion is planning a Bob Bergstrom Memorial Tournament. Bergstrom founded the Orion softball program and served as its longtime coach. Tournament details will be announced later.