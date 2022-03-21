Three Rivers names boys basketball All-Conference teams

Mindy Carls

Orion’s Chance Stropes was a unanimous selection to the Three Rivers All-Conference team for boys basketball.

Head coaches selected the team.

West Division

First team

Orion — Senior Chance Stropes, unanimous selection.

Erie-Prophetstown — Senior Kolby Franks, unanimous selection.

Riverdale — Senior Brandon Stone, unanimous selection; senior Ky Smeltzly.

Rockridge — Senior Nate Henry and junior Jase Whiteman, both unanimous selections.

Second team

Erie-Prophetstown — Senior Connor Sibley.

Monmouth-Roseville — Seniors Connor Thompson, Ben Anderson.

Morrison — Senior Alex Anderson.

Riverdale — Senior Max Maring.

Rockridge — Sophomore Carson Klemme.

Sherrard — Sophomore Holland Anderson.

Honorable mention

Erie-Prophetstown — Junior Caleb Naftzger.

Riverdale — Seniors Andrew Meloan, Zach Duke.

Rockridge — Freshman Landon Bull.

Sherrard — Seniors Jaylan Shelby, Clayton Matkivic.

Final standings

Varsity, conference records — 1st (tied), Riverdale 11-1, Rockridge 11-1. 3rd, Monmouth-Roseville 8-4. 4th, Erie-Prophetstown 6-6. 5th, Sherrard 4-8. 6th, Orion 2-10. 7th, Morrison 0-12.

Sophomore — Conference coaches chose not to report sophomore team records because some teams had juniors on their rosters.

East Division

First team

Bureau Valley — Senior Carter Salisbury, unanimous selection.

Kewanee — Senior Niko Powe, unanimous selection.

Peru St. Bede — Senior Paul Hart, unanimous selection.

Princeton — Juniors Teegan Davis, Grady Thompson.

Sterling Newman — Senior Marcus Williams, unanimous selection.

Second team

Bureau Valley — Senior Adam Johnson.

Kewanee — Sophomore Brady Clark.

Mendota — Junior Krew Bond.

Spring Valley Hall — Senior Ethan Plym, junior Mac Resetich.

Newman — Sophomore Lucas Simpson.

Honorable mention

Bureau Valley — Senior Layton Britt.

Kewanee — Senior Will Bruno.

Mendota — Junior Rafa Romero.

St. Bede — Senior Luke Story.

Princeton — Junior Kolten Monroe.

Hall — Senior Drake Garland.

Newman — Junior Nolan Britt.

Final standings

Varsity, conference records — 1st, Kewanee 11-1. 2nd, Princeton 10-2. 3rd, Sterling Newman 9-3. 4th, Bureau Valley 4-8. 5th (tie), Mendota 3-9, St. Bede 3-9. 7th, Hall 2-10.

Sophomore — 1st, Princeton 11-1. 2nd, Kewanee 9-3. 3rd, Hall 7-5. 4th, Mendota 5-7. 5th (tie), Bureau Valley 4-8, Newman 4-8. 7th, St. Bede 2-10.