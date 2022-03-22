Orion baseball edges Knoxville

Mindy Carls

Two runs in the bottom of the sixth delivered a 2-1 win for Orion over Knoxville in varsity baseball on Wednesday, March 16, at the TBK Bank Sports Complex in Bettendorf.

With two outs, the Chargers had Dathan Moore on third, Kile Johnson on second and Alex Edwards at bat. On a 2-2 pitch, ball three was a passed ball. Moore scored and Johnson went to third. Edwards swung at the next pitch and missed, but the catcher dropped the ball. Johnson scored.

In the top of the seventh, Charger Chance Stropes came on in relief with one out and a runner on first. He delivered a 3-2 pitch to the batter, who ground into a fielder’s choice. Second baseman Moore tossed the ball to shortstop Cole Kratzberg to get the runner coming from first. The next batter flied out to center fielder Andrew Meiresonne to end the game.

Stropes earned the save. In two-thirds of an inning, he had no hits, no runs, no walks and no strikeouts.

Derek Dykeman collected the win. During 2-1/3 innings, he allowed no runs on two hits and a walk. He struck out one.

Quinn Hoftender started the game, which was the season opener for Orion. He pitched four innings, scattering four hits and two walks. He was charged with one run.

Orion won despite getting outhit 6-1. The only Charger hit came off Johnson’s bat. Orion’s only RBI belonged to Edwards.

Johnson, Moore and Drake Gunn each stole a base.

The next day, Freeport handed a 7-4 loss to Orion in Freeport.

Orion had a 4-1 lead in the middle of the fourth, but in the bottom of the frame the hosts plated four runs to take the lead. Freeport added two runs in the sixth.

The Chargers had six hits to two for the Pretzels. Stropes banged out three hits, including a triple; Hoftender, two, and Kratzberg, one. Gunn and Stropes each had an RBI.

Meiresonne absorbed the loss. In 2-2/3 innings, he gave up four runs, three earned, on two hits and three walks. He struck out four.

Kratzberg, the starter, pitched three innings. He was charged with one run, unearned, on no hits and four walks. He struck out one.

Moore faced two batters without an out. He gave up two runs, both earned on no hits and two walks.

Anthony Clark came in for the last out of the inning. He got the batter to pop up to Moore at second base.

Orion had two errors and Freeport, none