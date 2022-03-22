Ridgewood Roundup

Spartans Open Season With Win

The Ridgewood Spartans opened the 2022 softball season with a 14-5 win over Monmouth Roseville. The Spartans amassed fourteen hits in the game as Clara Franks got the win.

Ridgewood wasted little time jumping ahead with a six run first inning. Clara Franks led the game off reaching first base on an Titan error. Franks would score on the first of three singles in the inning, this one by first baseman Brook Jones. Brynlee Wirt capped the inning off with a three run triple to put Ridgewood up 6-0.

Monmouth Roseville notched two runs in their half of the first inning but Ridgewood would answer with one run in the top of the second which came when Mya Brown drove in Clara Franks who reached on a triple. The Spartans add runs in the fourth, fifth, sixth, and seventh innings. Topped off by a Mya Brown home run in the fourth inning.

Brook Jones led the offensive attack with a three for four performance with three rbi’s. Brown was two for four, also with three rbi’s. Hallica Warren-Anderson was also two for four.

Franks earned the win throwing all seven innings allowing five runs, three of them earned off of ten hits while striking out nine and walking two.

Spartans Top Maple Leafs

“Amazing” was the sole quote from Ridgewood Coach Renae Leander after the Ridgewood Spartans beat the Geneseo Maple Leafs Wednesday, March 16th in Geneseo. The Spartans took advantage of four Maple Leaf errors, scoring in the first, third, sixth, and seventh innings while allowing just one run from Geneseo to win 4-1 in the non-conference matchup.

Clara Franks led the game off for the Spartans with a single to center field. Franks would take advantage of the first Geneseo error to advance to third where she stole home on a double steal to put Ridgewood up 1-0.

The Spartans added a run in the third when Hallica Warren-Anderson drove in Mya Brown with a double to center to put Ridgewood up 2-0. Brown had reached the base path with a walk.

Starting pitcher Mya Brown and a tough Ridgewood defense kept Geneseo off of the bases. Brown did her part fanning thirteen Geneseo hitters while allowing only four hits and walking just one. The lone Maple Leaf run came in the bottom of the fourth with a one run homer to center field.

Becca Lindsey led Ridgewood with a two for four night including a home run to lead off the sixth inning. Madison Casteel was two for three, and Brynlee Wirth was one for two in the Spartan win.

Spartans Race in Titan Invite

The Ridgewood Spartans traveled to Monmouth College on March 16th for the Titan Invitational Indoor Meet. There were no team scores kept, however, individually, Kendra Downing was the top finisher for the girls team, Downing took second place in the 800m run with a time of 2:34 with Miranda Reed just two seconds behind her finishing the race in 2:36. Senior Matt VanHyfte was the top boy finisher taking home second place in the 800m run with a time of 2:23. Fernando Avila-Rubio finished third in the 1600m run with a time of 5:17. Aaron Gotthardt also finished third in the triple jump with a leap of 11.45 meters.

Complete Results. Individual Running Events. 60m Dash. Girls. 21st. Keeton, Emma 9.86. 22nd. Silvestro, Vittoria 10.78. Boys. 7th. McDonough, Gavin 7.67. 14th. Gully, Luke 8.06. 200m Dash. Girls. 11th. Paul, Bella 31.22. 21st. Keever, Ellie 38.09. Boys. 8th. McDonough 25.49. 12th. Gully 26.59. 400m Dash. Girls. 17th. Barham, 1:22. Boys. 12th. Moriarity, Preston 1:02. 15th. Sandberg, Roy 1:05. 800m run. Girls. 2nd. Downing, Kendra 2:36. 3rd. Reed, Miranda 2:38. Boys. 2nd. VanHyfte, Matt 2:23. 16th. Burbridge, Ryker 3:03. 1600m run. Girls. 7th. Bennett, Mollie 6:44. Boys. 3rd. Avila-Rubio, Fernando 5:17. 60m Hurdles. Girls. 11th. Barham 12.62. Boys. 6th. Harrell, Lucas 11.79. Relays. 4x200m. Boys. 9th. Couture, Ryle, VerHecke, Gavin, Herring, Ray, Stromquist, Brendan 1:51. 4x400m. Girls. 8th. Poppy, Emma, Berry, Kylee, Downing, Reed 4:55. Boys. Gotthardt, Aaron, Kessinger, Lucas, Moriarity, Couture 4:05. 4x800m. Girls. 7th. Poppy, Losey, Ruth, Mayer, Cassie, Olson, Tobi 14:00. Field Events. High Jump. Girls. 6th. Paul 1.42m. 11th. Berry 1.22m. Boys. Sandberg 1.57m. Long Jump. Girls. 19th. Moore, Summer 3.64m. Boys. 14th. Sandberg 4.88m. 16th. Harrell 4.27m. Triple Jump. Boys. 3rd. Gotthardt 11.45m. 4th. VanHyfte 11.44m. Shot Put. Girls. 20th. Hulick, Cadence 5.43m. Boys. 13th. Anderson, Ty 10.02m. 19th. Helms, Conner 8.89m.

Spartans Open With Loss

The Ridgewood Spartans opened their season on the turf in Jacksonville in a jamboree. The Spartans drew Ottawa Marquette in their opening game. Ottawa Marquette scored in the first, second, fourth, and the sixth inning while keeping Ridgewood off of the scoreboard to win 10-0.

The Spartans had two hits in the game, the first a single in the top of the fourth by first baseman Alex White and the second a Garrett Vincint single in the top of the sixth.

Draven Smith took the loss for the Spartans going three innings while allowing three runs off of four hits while issuing no walks and striking out three. Sean Watt and Owen Anderson both came on in relief.