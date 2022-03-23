Orion-Sherrard soccer tops Galesburg

Mindy Carls

Orion-Sherrard girls opened the 2022 season with a 1-0 win on the road in Galesburg.

The game was scoreless until United’s Alyssa Layer fired the ball into the back of the net in the 66th minute.

Orion-Sherrard launched 21 shots. Rokia Clauss had five; Miriam Clarke, four; Jennie Abbott, three; Zoe Larkins, Ashley Schmoll, Layer and Violet Fiers, two each, and Jenna Szymborski, one. Galesburg had nine.

United made 21 steals. Clarke was credited with five; Weber and Rachael Fender, three apiece; Abbott, two, and Clauss, Mariah Meyers, Larkins, Layer, Jenna Szymborski and Amiliana Bradley, one each.

Orion-Sherrard keeper Kendal Maynard had four saves, while her Galesburg counterpart made 12.

United had three corner kicks, five fouls and two offside calls. Galesburg had two corner kicks and 10 fouls.

On Thursday, March 17, Alleman defeated Orion-Sherrard 6-2 in Orion. The Pioneers led 3-0 until late in the first half.

With five minutes to go until intermission, Clarke rattled the net with her first goal of the season. Two minutes later, Clarke converted a penalty kick.

Leading 3-2 when play resumed, Alleman scored three times in the second half to secure the win.

Orion-Sherrard took 10 shots, seven by Clarke, two by Schmoll and one by Larkins. Alleman had 15.

Of United’s 24 steals, Weber was credited with five; Jenna Szymborski, four; Larkins and Abbott, three each; Meyers, Layer and Fender, two apiece, and Addison Szymborski, Samantha Avila and Schmoll, one each.

Maynard made 13 saves and her Alleman counterpart, six.

Orion-Sherrard had one corner kick and seven fouls, while Alleman had six corners, 12 fouls and five offsides.