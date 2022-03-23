Orion softball edges Galesburg

Mindy Carls

Orion softball opened the season with a back-and-forth win over Galesburg at Charger Field on Tuesday, March 15.

The Silver Streaks led 3-0 midway through the third. In their half of the inning, the Chargers posted six runs. Galesburg edged ahead 7-6 with four in the top of the fourth.

That remained the score until Orion came to bat in the sixth.

Lainey Kunert led off with a single. The next two batters ground out, but Ella Sundberg slammed a home run to give Orion the 8-7 lead.

With one out in the top of the seventh, a Galesburg batter singled. Orion pitcher Kasey Filler struck out the next batter on a 3-2 pitch. Then she got the batter to hit to shortstop Avah Jones, who threw to Hannah Swope for the final out.

Orion outhit Galesburg 10-7. Kunert had three of the 10; Sundberg, two, and Kenadi Sovey, Ava Terry, Swope, Jones and Ariel Nelson, one each.

Jones slammed a double.

Sundberg had four of Orion’s eight RBIs. Sovey had two and Jones and Nelson, one each.

Filler pitched seven innings for the win. She gave up seven runs, three earned, on seven hits and two walks. She struck out seven.

Galesburg had four errors and Orion three.

On Thursday, March 17, Knoxville defeated Orion 12-7 on the Blue Bomber diamond.

Knoxville bashed 13 hits to Orion’s 10. Sovey and Grace Passno belted two each and Terry, Sundberg, Filler, Swope, Jones and Kunert, one apiece.

Terry, Swope and Kunert each slammed a double.

Orion’s five ribbies were divided among Passno, two, and Sovey, Filler and Jones, one each.

Terry and Swope each stole a base.

Swope absorbed the loss for three innings. She gave up seven runs, six earned, on seven hits and five walks. She struck out three.

Filler came on in relief. Over three innings, she was charged for five runs, four earned, on six hits and no walks. She whiffed two.

Orion was charged with three errors and Knoxville one.