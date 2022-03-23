Orion's Thomson races to success

Mindy Carls

Orion’s Olivia Thomsen is dominating races from 800 to 3200 meters.

She was just getting warmed up on Saturday, March 12, when she competed against runners from both Illinois and Iowa schools at the St. Ambrose University in Davenport.

Thomsen was fourth in the 1600 run with a time of 5:50.73. In the 800, she was sixth at 2:38.16.

On Wednesday, March 16, she won the 800 and 1600 at the Monmouth-Roseville Titan Indoor Invitational, Huff Athletic Center, Monmouth College. She ran the 800 in 2:32.61 and the 1600 in 5:46.48.

Thomsen returned to the Huff Center on Saturday, March 19, with her Orion teammates for the Silver Streak Last Chance Invitational.

She was first in the 3200 run with a clocking of 12:27.10 and sixth in the 800 at 2:37.39.

Results for all three meets are below.

Saturday, March 12, St. Ambrose Invitational, St. Ambrose University, Davenport

Team standings: 1st, United Township 78. 2nd, Moline. 3rd, Sherrard 71. 4th, Davenport Central 61. 5th, Geneseo 53.5. 6th, Rock Island 50. 7th, Davenport West 47.5. 8th, Davenport Assumption 37. 9th, Mercer County 28. 10th (tie), Davenport North 20, Erie-Prophetstown 20.

12th, Camanche 19. 13th, Orion 10. 14th, Streator Township 7. 15th, Riverdale 3. 16th, Alleman 1.

60-meter dash: 15th, Emily Hickerson 9.02. 18th, Mary Mohr 9.07. 19th, Kennedy Ketron 9.12.

200 dash: 10th, Hickerson 29.48. 17th, Ketron 30.71. 34th, Karly Wampler 34.80.

400 dash: 21st, Wampler 1:21.37.

800 run: 6th, Olivia Thomsen 2:38.16. 8th, Anika Duhs 2:47.45. 21st, Maggie Nedved 3:54.55.

1600 run: 4th, Thomsen 5:50.73. 20th, Duhs 7:04.00.

60 hurdles: 10th, Delaney Taets 11.79.

800 relay: 8th, Orion 2:01.30.

Shot put: 16th, Abby Bindewald 26-7. 24th, Gretchen Kerker 24-0 3/4. 25th, Courtney Farwell 23-9 1/2.

Long jump: 11th, Taets 14-4 1/2. 19th, Wampler 12-6 3/4.

Wednesday, March 16, Monmouth-Roseville Titan Indoor Invitational, Huff Athletic Center, Monmouth College

60-meter dash: 13th, Kylee Hanson 9.12. 14th, Ketron 9.18.

200 dash: 9th, Mohr 30.63. 19th, Wampler 34.17.

400 dash: 11th, Hanson 1:15.11.

800 run: 1st, Thomsen 2:32.61. 6th, Duhs 2:48.72.

1600 run: 1st, Thomsen 5:46.48. 16th, Nedved 8:33.42.

60 hurdles: 7th, Taets 11.52. 13th, Svea Carlson 13.80.

800 relay: 7th, Orion (Taets, Mohr, Mackenzie Washburn, Hickerson) 2:03.44.

Shot put: 16th, Bindewald 23-11 1/2. 19th, Carlson 19-2 3/4.

High jump: 8th, Washburn 4-4.

Long jump: 3rd, Taets 14-1 3/4. 14th, Wampler 12-9 1/4.

Saturday, March 19, Silver Streak Last Chance Invitational, Huff Athletic Center, Monmouth College

60-meter dash: 27th, Hanson 9.03. 38th, Wampler 9.44.

200 dash: 16th, Hickerson 29.58. 28th, Mohr 31.03.

800 run: 6th, Thomsen 2:37.39. 12th, Duhs 2:49.06.

1600 run: 33rd, Nedved 8:07.47.

3200 run: 1st, Thomsen 12:27.10.

60 hurdles: 30th, Carlson 13.23.

800 relay: 13th, Orion (Taets, Ketron, Hanson, Hickerson) 2:02.35.

Shot put: 41st (tie), Farwell, Kerker 23-11.

High jump: 16th, Washburn 4-4.

Long jump: 13th, Taets 14-1. 38th, Wampler 12-6.

Triple jump: 12th, Taets 27-10.