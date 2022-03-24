Dan D. Outdoors

Dan Dauw

Oksana In Ukraine

Oksana Tomashuk, Deputy Chief of Staff, Lviv Oblast State Administration, stayed briefly with us back in September 18-19, 2018. She spoke Ukrainian, English and Russian. She was in our country to learn about our government and farming. We took her to the Geneseo City Hall, Cambridge Court House, Deere & Company, etc. Both her father and brother were in the Ukraine army. At that time, they were fighting a ten year old war with separatists inside Ukraine. Oksana was a very interesting and amazing lady. The following is an e-mail we sent to her last week. We have not heard back from her, but that is certainly understandable considering the war.

Hi, Oksana! You may not remember us, but we hosted your visit to Geneseo, IL, in September, 2018. We hope you and your family are okay. I know your father and brother are in the army. We think Putin can be compared to Hitler and Stalin. It is horrible what is happening in Ukraine. Of course, the average Russian is kept in the dark on what is going on in their country. We do know two Russians that had stayed with us some years ago. They “do” know the truth and hate Putin for what he is doing, but they are afraid to demonstrate. I hope we are delivering military equipment to your country and in a timely manner. Hopefully this e-mail will reach you. If there is anything we can do, please let us know. We pray for you and the people of Ukraine. Dan & Lorna Dauw, Colona, IL, USA.

Maple City Band

It looks like the Geneseo Maple City Band is again going to provide great concerts this summer. With the exception of July 4th, all concerts will begin at 7 p.m. on selected Tuesdays in the City Park. Of course, they will perform in the park on Monday, July 4th at 1 p.m. The Geneseo Kiwanis will host their “Pork in the Park” and the Maple City Band will provide desserts in their tent. Please make sure to stop at the pavilion and support the various organizations who sponsor the ice cream socials. The following are the dates the MCB will perform: Tuesday, June 7; Tuesday, June 14; Tuesday, June 21; Monday, July 4; July 12 (MCB German Band); and Tuesday, July 19.

Ikes April Dates

1) April 2nd The Geneseo Ikes will have a booth at the “Swap Meet” from 8 a.m. to Noon. It will be held at the Rock Island QCCA Expo Center. There will be a lot of new and used fishing and hunting bargains. No firearms or ammunition. 2) April 9th the Geneseo Ikes and volunteers will have their spring outdoor clean-up at the Ikes Park beginning at 8 a.m. 3) April 9th the Geneseo Ikes will host their “Club Fish Fry” for members and guests beginning at 6 p.m. on Saturday. Bring a table setting and a covered dish to pass. 4) April 11th the Geneseo Ikes members and guests monthly meeting at 7 p.m. in the lodge.

Humor

These are kind of stupid, but consider the source! 1) What’s it like to be kissed by a Vampire? “It’s a pain in the neck!” 2) What do you get when you cross Bambi with a ghost? “Bamboo.” 3) Why are elephants known to hold grudges? “They can forgive, but they can’t forget.” 4) Why did the tailor go to the farm? “So he could sew some oats.” (Okay one more, then you can go read Shakespeare). 5) If athletes get athlete’s foot, what do astronauts get? “Missile toe!”