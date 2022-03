Geneseo Boys Tennis update

Claudia Loucks

The Geneseo High School Boys’ Tennis Team has been busy with three matches on Saturday, March 19. The players lost to Triad High School, 3-2 and to Peoria Notre Dame High School, 3-2; and came away with a victory over Highland High School, 5-0. Kevin Reed is the GHS tennis coach.

GENESEO VS. TRIAD – LOSS 2-3

IN SINGLES:

-No. 1 – Jake Stewart, Triad, defeated Alex Slaymaker, GHS, 6-2 and 6-2.

-No. 2 – Eric Vergane, GHS, defeated A.J. Mills, Triad, 6-1 and 6-2.

IN DOUBLES:

-No. 1 – Marc Froidcouer and Dillon Henderson, Triad, defeated Samuel Robinson and Conner Nelson, GHS, 6-3 and 6-3.

-No. 2 – Andrew Carter and Tanner Vosholler, Triad, defeated Sam Mosbarger and Henry Lehman, GHS, 0-6, 6-0, and 11-9.

-No. 3 – Logan Pardoe and Chase Marshall, GHS, defeated Ian Olson and Jack Sax, Triad, 7-6 and 6-4.

GENESEO VS. PEORIA NOTRE DAME – LOSS 2-3

IN SINGLES:

-No. 1 – Scott Anderson, Peoria Notre Dame, defeated Henry Lehman, GHS, 6-0 and 6-0.

-No. 2 – Sean Magner, Peoria Notre Dame, defeated Chase Marshall, GHS, 7-6 (3) and 6-1.

IN DOUBLES:

-No. 1 – Carson Getz and Brian Coulter, Peoria Notre Dame, defeated Alex Slaymaker and Samuel Robinson, GHS, 6-4, 5-7 and 11-9.

-No. 2 - -Conner Nelson and Eric Vergane, GHS, defeated David Joseph and Daniel Gutzweiller, Peoria Notre Dame, 7-6 (3) and 6-1.

-No. 3 – Logan Pardoe and Sam Mosbarger, GHS, defeated Owen Magner and Bobby Morris, Peoria Notre Dame, 6-2 and 6-1.

GENESEO VS. HIGHLAND – WON 5-0

IN SINGLES:

-No. 1 – Alex Slaymaker, GHS, defeated Bryant Smith, Highland, 6-3 and 6-0.

-No. 2 – Eric Vergane, GHS, defeated Jack Meyer, Highland, 6-1 and 6-0.

IN DOUBLES:

-No. 1 – Samuel Robinson and Conner Nelson, GHS, defeated Tyler Kutz and Alex Roach, Highland, 7-6, 2-6 and 10-8.

-No. 2 – Sam Mosbarger and Henry Lehman, GHS, defeated Ben Mitchell and Isaac Pasley, Highland, 6-7, 6-0, and 10-6.

-No. 3 – Logan Pardoe and Chase Marshall, GHS, defeated Will Lindsco and Breckin Box, Highland, 6-2 and 6-0.