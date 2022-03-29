Geneseo Country Club donates to Geneseo Golf Boosters

Claudia Loucks

The Geneseo High School Boys’ and Girls’ Golf Boosters recently received a $600 contribution from the Geneseo Country Club, made possible from the profits in the club’s Caddy Shack Simulator Tournament held at the new Exchange Street Works, located in the former Alexander Lumber building.

The donation represented 50 percent of the proceeds from the tournament.

In making the contribution, Country Club board member Kurt Davis said, “This was a great opportunity for Geneseo Country Club to partner with the Golf Boosters and continue to support the Geneseo golf program. Not only to introduce our membership to the new Caddy Shack facility, but also to make the best of that opportunity and raise funds in support of our youth golf programs.

“We take pride in the Geneseo High School Girls; and Middle School Gold Teams utilizing the country club as their home course, and we were really happy to find other ways to contribute to their success.”

Davis commented, “We are making investments in our golf course to ensure we maintain our relationship for the long term with these programs. It is great to see the kids on the course and families golfing together.”

He also extended a “thank you” to Brad Toone and Jon Murray “for allowing us to use the new indoor golf facility to host the tournament and to our members for making this such a successful event.”