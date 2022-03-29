Geneseo Girls Soccer wins WB6 season opener

Claudia Loucks
Danielle Beach
Jordan Porter

The Geneseo High School Girls’ Soccer Team defeated United Township High School in the game that opened their Western Big 6 conference play.

The contest was held at the GHS soccer pitch in the cold temperatures and rain, but that did not stop the Leafs from shutting out UTHS, 5-0.

After Geneseo’s Danielle Beach scored a hat trick, the GHS girls were in complete control. Beach opened the scoring off an assist from Jordan Porter, who also had an assist on Beach’s second goal.

Beach scored a third goal and Porter also scored in the first half.