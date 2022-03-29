Geneseo Girls Soccer wins WB6 season opener

Claudia Loucks

The Geneseo High School Girls’ Soccer Team defeated United Township High School in the game that opened their Western Big 6 conference play.

The contest was held at the GHS soccer pitch in the cold temperatures and rain, but that did not stop the Leafs from shutting out UTHS, 5-0.

After Geneseo’s Danielle Beach scored a hat trick, the GHS girls were in complete control. Beach opened the scoring off an assist from Jordan Porter, who also had an assist on Beach’s second goal.

Beach scored a third goal and Porter also scored in the first half.