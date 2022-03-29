Geneseo Girls Track shines at indoor meet

Claudia Loucks

The Geneseo Girls’ Track Team rounded out their recent indoor meet at Monmouth College by earning several medals.

There were 27 teams in competition and Coach Kyle Morey commented, “There were some great results from our girls!”

Jaelynn McCann and Allison Reade took fourth and sixth respectively in the long jump. Brooke Boone took sixth in triple jump in her first-ever appearance in the event. Johnna Shoemaker and Grace Schilling took second and third in pole vault to round out the medal earners in the field events.

Morey said, “Ali Rapps and Brook Boone cruised to first and third place finishes in the 60-meter hurdles, and Rapps set a new meet record in a time of 9.2 seconds.”

It was Boone’s first hurdle race of the season and both she and Rapps had times that were good enough to book them tickets to the Illinois top Times event in Bloomington.

Addison Pischke raced to a fourth place finish in the 60m dash with a personal best time that also qualified her for a spot at Top Times. Jaide Flowers ran a personal best time in the 800m to finish third place in a very fast race.

“The 4x200m relay team of Sierra Krueger Allison Read, Hanna Stroud and Joselynn Reisner won an exciting race to earn the team’s second gold of the day,” Morey said. “Ali Rapps followed that race up with a win in the 400m dash and a time good enough to race gain this Saturday (March 26) in the event. Addison Pischke and Allison Reade took fourth and sixth place respectively in the 200m dash.”

Geneseo wrapped up the event with a third place finish in the 4.400m relay. Members of that team were Phoebe Shoemaker, Victoria Gray, Ella Toom and Sierra Krueger.

“Overall, it was great for our girls,” Morey said. “April 2 is our first outdoor meet and we will be traveling to Dixon.”

QUALIFIERS FOR ILLINOIS TOP TIMES MEET IN BLOOMINGTON:

-Shot Put – Olivia Marshall.

-60m Dash – Addison Pischke.

-60m Hurdles – Ali Rapps and Brooke Boone.

-400m Dash – Ali Rapps.

-4x200m Relay – Addison Pischke, Allison Reade, Phoebe Shoemaker and Sierra Krueger. .-Alternates: Joselynn Reisner, Payton Snider, Taylor Krueger, Alexa Jolly.

-4x400m Relay – Addison Pischke, Jaide Flowers, Sierra Krueger and Ali Rapps. – Alternates: Phoebe Shoemaker, Taylor Krueger, Joselynn Reisner and Savannah Reisner.