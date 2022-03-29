UT bats too hot for Orion girls

Mindy Carls

United Township defeated Orion 10-0 in varsity softball on Monday, March 21, at Charger Field.

UT posted four runs in the third inning and never looked back.

Orion starter Kasey Filler absorbed the loss. Her record slipped to 1-1.

The Panthers outhit the Chargers 12-3. Orion’s hits came off the bats of Kenadi Sovey, Ava Terry and Kasey Filler.

Each team committed two errors.

Filler pitched six innings, giving up 10 runs, only eight earned, on 12 hits, and two walks. She struck out six.