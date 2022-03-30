Geneseo's Ludwig earns All-State honors twice

There is no doubt about it, Kammie Ludwig is an elite athlete, and her talent on the basketball court has not gone unnoticed.

Just days after earning first team All-State honors from the Illinois Associated Press; Geneseo’s senior guard was named to the first team on the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association’s 3A All-State Girls’ Basketball Squad.

GHS Girls’ Coach Scott Hardison explained the first team All-State AP is an All-State team of five members voted on by the media and the first team All-State by the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association is an All-State team of 10 members voted on by the Illinois High School coaches.

After graduating in May from Geneseo High School, Ludwig will continue her basketball career at Providence College in Providence, R.I. She is the daughter of Justin and Jennifer Ludwig, Geneseo.

Coach Hardison said, “Kammie has been working on her craft for many years. I can remember talking to Kammie and her parents when she was still in middle school. Her goal was to play Division 1 basketball way back then ad she has put countless hours since then to accomplish this feat.”

“Along the way Kammie became a great basketball player and for this she is being recognized by the AP Media and Illinois High School Coaches for her talents,” he added.

“Kammie is a great basketball player, but I think the most important aspect of Kammie is her character,” Hardison said. “She is a grounded young lady who knows when to have fun and when to be serious. Kammie is a role model to younger basketball players in Geneseo. She volunteers her time at youth basketball camps and she actively works with our youth teams to demonstrate how to act on and off the basketball court.”