Orion's Thomson competes at Illinois Top Times

Mindy Carls

The Illinois High School Association does not conduct a state series for indoor track and field, leaving it to the Illinois Top Times Indoor Championship to recognize the best in the state.

This year’s meet was Friday, March 25, and Saturday, March 26, at the Shirk Center, Illinois Wesleyan University, Bloomington.

Orion’s Olivia Thomsen competed in the Class 1A meet on Friday night. She was 12th in the 800 run at 2:47.01 and 12th in the 3200 run at 12:58.91.

Annawan-Wethersfield had six entries in the 1A meet. Kennady Anderson was second in the 800 run at 2:21 and second in the 1600 at 5:14.95. Both times were school records.

Cassidy Miller was 10th in the shot put with a throw of 35 feet, 3/4 inch.

Kaylee Celus finished 13th in the 400 dash. Her time was 1:03.94.

Bella VanOpdorp ran 19th in the 400 dash with a clocking of 28.81 seconds.

In the 800 relay, Ally Celus, VanOpdorp, Olivia Goodley and Danielle Johnson were timed at 1:59.57 for 14th.

Kewanee was assigned to the Class 2A meet. The only Boilermaker in the competition was Xander Gruszeczka, who won the pole vault by clearing 13 feet even.