Clarke scores hat trick in Orion-Sherrard soccer win

Orion-Sherrard crushed host East Peoria 6-2 on Saturday, March 26, on the strength of Miriam Clarke’s second hat trick in two games.

Clarke also assisted on two other goals. She even had a save.

The win on a blustery day boosted United’s record to 3-1.

During the first half, East Peoria held a 1-0 lead from the sixth to the 28th minute, when Rokia Clauss scored on a ball from Clarke.

East Peoria regained the lead four minutes later.

Just before halftime, Clarke fed the ball to Alyssa Layer to knot the score 2-2.

Orion-Sherrard took control when play resumed. Clarke scored two goals in the 53rd and 54th minutes, one on a pass from Layer and the other on a pass from Rachael Fender.

United scored another brace of goals in the 67th and 68th minutes. Zoe Larkins converted a ball from Kaitlyn Greenwood, and Clarke booted a ball from Clauss into the back of the net.

Orion-Sherrard fired off 24 shots. Clarke ripped off eight; Clauss, six; Mariah Meyers and Larkins, three each, and Greenwood, Layer, Fender, Amiliana Bradley, one apiece. East Peoria had five.

United pulled off 31 steals. Jenna Szymborski and Fender had five each; Clauss and Claire Weber, four apiece; Clarke, Greenwood and Bradley, three each; Larkins, two, and Meyers and Schmoll, one apiece.

Orion-Sherrard keeper Kendal Maynard had three saves and Clarke, one. East Peoria had five.

United had four corners, two fouls and one offside call. East Peoria had one corner, four fouls and one offside call.

On a cold and rainy Wednesday afternoon, March 23, Orion-Sherrard defeated Monmouth-Roseville 8-1 at Sherrard High School.

This time Orion-Sherrard controlled the game from the beginning. Layer passed to Clarke for the first goal in the second minute.

Clauss scored the second goal in the 24th minute, and in the 27th minute Meyers took a pass from Schmoll for the 3-0 halftime lead.

Clarke completed her hat trick with a goal in the 45th minute (assist by Clauss) and another goal in the 60th minute (assist by Meyers).

Meyers herself scored in the 46th minute, with a ball from Larkins, who would score an unassisted goal in the final minute of the game.

Clauss converted a ball from Fender in the 65th minute.

Altogether, seven United players contributed to goals. Clarke had three goals; Clauss, two goals and an assist; Meyers, two goals and an assist; Larkins, a goal and an assist, and Layer, Schmoll and Fender, one assist each.

Orion-Sherrard had 49 shots. Clarke had 12; Meyers and Larkins, 11 each; Clauss, even; Jennie Abbott, four; Layer, two, and Addison Szymborski and Quinn DeLoose, one each. Mon-Rose had three.

United had 20 steals. Schmoll was credited with five; Clarke, four; Weber and Jenna Szymborski and Fender, two apiece, and Clauss, Meyers, Larkins, Abbott and Greenwood, one each.

Maynard had no saves and Mon-Rose, 22.

Orion-Sherrard had one corner and two fouls, while Mon-Rose had three fouls and one offsides.