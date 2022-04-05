Geneseo's Addison Smith leads Leafs to victory

Claudia Loucks

The Geneseo vs. North Scott soccer match definitely didn’t look like it was Addison Smith’s first season to be a starter with the Geneseo High School Girls’ Soccer Team.

She played a key role in the Lady Leafs win, 2-0, over the North Scott in a cold, rainy and even snowy night. It wasn’t just the five saves Smith tallied, but also the manner in which she made those saves, including a one-handed jump that sent the ball soaring over the net.

The GHS junior took over the keeper’s post from 2021 GHS graduate Cadence Talbert, who now plays goalie for Eckerd College in St. Petersburg, FL.

Smith waited her turn to play goalie at the varsity level and was on the GHS junior varsity when her freshman season was cancelled due to the pandemic. That led into her sophomore year when guidelines from the pandemic put soccer into a shortened season…”I was the back up goalie for Talbert in the 2021 season, but I was only put in a couple of times,” Smith said.

This season is her first as a starter with the Lady Leafs and she admits it was a little frightening in the previous first game of this season, but added, “It definitely was a big step in my sports career and I feel more confident about playing goalie now. In my position, I have to not be hesitant and I have to be able to communicate with them (teammates). I have to be able to let them know when they have time to dribble the ball up field. I have a lot of responsibility.”

In commenting about the recent game against North Scott, she said, “In the first half we had some miscommunications, so at halftime, we told each other that we need to talk more and communicate with each other on the offensive and defensive sides. And we did that. I give a lot of credit to my teammates; they were there for me in those scary moments when North Scott was bringing the ball at me.”

“We just thought we wanted to hit feet and play really well as a team and be successful and we were,” Smith added.

She said Geneseo was ready to play the North Scott team as they knew several players on the team from having played club soccer with them in earlier years.

Geneseo Coach Harvey Morton had been working with Smith on tipping the ball over the top and he complimented her performance against North Scott, calling it Smith’s “best game so far.”

The soccer standout has played soccer several years and she also plays volleyball and basketball at GHS. When asked if soccer is her favorite sport, Smith said, “Right now soccer is so much fun, but whatever I am playing at the present time is my favorite sport. They are all my favorites.”

She is the daughter of Heather Smith and Scott Smith, Geneseo.

In addition to the outstanding performance by Smith, Geneseo players who also contributed to the win were senior Jordan Porter, who scored the first goal in the match, and junior Danielle Beach, who scored the second goal for the win.