Knights topple United girls soccer

Peoria Richwoods defeated Orion-Sherrard 6-1 in varsity soccer on Friday, April 1, at Charger Field.

The Knights fired in three goals between the 15th and 25th minutes for a 3-0 halftime lead.

After the break, Richwoods scored in the 50th and 60th minutes.

United’s Rokia Clauss worked the ball to Miriam Clarke in the 62nd minute, and Clarke converted the team’s only goal.

Richwoods scored the final goal in the 64th minute.

Orion-Sherrard launched seven shots. Clarke hit four and Clauss, Mariah Meyers and Ashley Schmoll, one each. Richwoods took 17 shots.

United pulled off 34 steals. Zoe Larkins, Ellie Goble, Claire Weber and Jenna Szymborski had five each; Clarke and Violet Fiers, three apiece; Ashley Schmoll and Mariah Meyers, two each, and Clauss, Alyssa Layer, Rachael Fender and Amiliani Bradley, one apiece.

Orion-Sherrard keeper Kendall Maynard made three saves. Richwoods had none.

United had four fouls, while Richwoods had 10 corner kicks, eight fouls and two offside calls.