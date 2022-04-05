Lady Leafs Softball home from Cocoa Beach

Claudia Loucks

The Lady Leafs face Newark High School at home on the JF Edwards Complex at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 9. They are on the road to Kewanee on Monday, April 11; they return to Conference Play against the Moline Maroons at home at 5:45 p.m. on Tuesday, April 12; and the Leafs face United Township at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 14.

The Geneseo High School Leady Leafs softball team has returned to action this season and recently returned from spring training in Cocoa Beach, FL.

After a tough 4-1 season opening loss to the Ridgewood Spartans, the Geneseo team traveled by charter bus to Cocoa Beach, FL.

Seniors Maya Bieneman, Katelyn Emerick, Morgan Snell and Taylor Zvonik’s last spring break trip was in their freshman year to Myrtle Beach, S.C. The Leafs travel south each year for spring training, but they have been on a two-year hiatus due to guidelines in place as a result of Covid 19.

Bieneman said, “We are very fortunate to be able to go on a trip like this. It’s a great opportunity to get to know each other better and really come together as a team. Plus, it’s awesome to get to play in some warm weather so early in the season.”

Teammate Zvonik has seen how important team chemistry is as a whole and not just during games and said, “Our spring break trip is a great opportunity for us to learn how to be a good teammate to one another.”

Morgan Snell agreed, and she commented, “From the 24-hour bus ride, practicing on the beach, competing in a sandcastle competition and eating together, the trip pulled us together both on and off the field.”

Senior Katelyn Emerick was not able to travel to Cocoa Beach with the team due to CNA clinicals, but said she knows that building relationships and forming team chemistry is important.

It was the first spring break trip for GHS junior Jaelyn Lambin and she said, “It was such a great bonding experience and showed us what we need to work on to get to the next level.”

While in the Sunshine State, the Leafs split four games. On March 22, Geneseo lost 10-0 to the Melbourne Bulldogs. They fell behind early and just couldn’t get their bats going.

The team played three games on March 23, facing the Bishop Kelly Knights from Boise, Idaho, in the first game of the day, and won the game, 7-6. Tara Bomleny got the win in the circle, and she also hit a solo homer in the second inning. The Lady Leafs scored five runs in the second inning. The offense was powered by Lauryn Wildermuth,

Sienna Frank, Lambin and a homerun by Bieneman. Sienna Frank and Avery Kennedy entered the game out of the bullpen and helped to close out the game.

The second game of the day was against the Green Bay Preble Hornets from Green Bay, WI. The Leafs took the lead late in the game and defeated Preble 4-3. Morgan Snell started the game in the circle for Geneseo, but was injured in the fourth inning. Bomleny took the win and Talisa Thomas threw an inning of relief.

Geneseo collected eight hits. Sidney Spindel, Bieneman and Lambin each collected two hits to lead the Lady Leafs.

The last game of the day the Lady Leafs suffered a 12-5 loss to the Sun Prairie Cardinals form Sun Prairie, WI. The Leafs struggled to put runs on the board and had a tough time containing the Cardinal offense. Bomleny led the Leaf offense with three hits, and Drayana DeBoef homered in the fourth inning.

On Tuesday, March 29, the Lady Leafs were back in action on their home field to begin conference play against the Galesburg Silver Streaks. The Leafs jumped to an early lead and never looked back as they won 11-0. Emerick earned the win for Geneseo as she allowed zero hits and zero runs in four innings, striking out four and walking one. Snell threw one inning of relief recording two strikeouts.

Madi Scott, Bieneman, Chloe Reed and Lambin all doubled for the Leafs.

Bob Pettit is the head coach for the Lady Leafs Softball Team.