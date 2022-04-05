Orion baseball takes two of three

Mindy Carls

Orion edged Monmouth United 6-5 in varsity baseball on Monday, March 21.

The visiting Chargers posted six runs in the first four innings before United even got on the scoreboard with four runs in the bottom of the fourth. United added a run in the fifth but couldn’t take the lead.

United outhit Orion 4-3. Quinn Hoftender, Drake Gunn and Chance Stropes each churned out a hit, with Hoftender slamming a triple and Stropes a double.

Hoftender drove in three runs and Alex Edwards, one.

Cole Kratzberg, Hoftender and Ty Comer each scored two runs.

Credited with stolen bases were Comer, three; Kratzberg, two, and Hoftender, one.

Orion coach Thomas Smith used three pitchers.

Starter Kile Johnson worked 3-1/3 innings. He gave up four runs, all earned, on one hit and three walks. He struck out two.

Kratzberg, who relieved Johnson, collected the win. In one inning, he yielded one run, earned, on two hits and two walks. He struck out one.

Hoftender earned the save. In 2-2/3 scoreless innings, he was touched for one hit and no walks. He struck out five.

Seven Chargers and six Red Storm players were left on base.

Orion committed two errors and United one.

When the baseball showcase in Galesburg was cancelled because of bad weather on Friday, March 25, the Chargers were able to pick up a game with the Rock Island Rocks.

It was another one-run game, with Rock Island slipping past visiting Orion 10-9.

The Chargers led 3-0 in the middle of the third, but the Rocks came alive and hung six runs on the board. Rock Island added a singleton in the fourth.

Orion came up with four runs in the fifth, only to have Rock Island plate a runner in the bottom of the fifth and two in the sixth.

Trailing 10-7, the Chargers had a chance in the seventh. Leadoff hitter Ty Comer was hit by a pitch. He went to second on the pitcher’s error.

Dathan Moore singled into left field to bring Comer home.

The next two batters struck out.

With Kratzberg at bat, Moore went to second on a passed ball. Kratzberg beat out a ground ball to the shortstop, and Moore scored on the shortstop’s throw.

The next batter grounded out.

Orion outhit Rock Island 10-9. Gunn pounded out three; Andrew Meiresonne, two, and Kratzberg, Hoftender, Stropes, Edwards and Moore.

Edwards and Meiresonne each slapped a double.

Gunn, Edwards and Meiresonne drove in two runs each and Kratzberg and Moore, one apiece.

Meiresonne stole two bases and Gunn and Hoftender, one each.

Stropes absorbed the loss. In three innings, he gave up six runs, only five earned, on five hits and two walks. He whiffed three.

Meiresonne worked one inning of relief. He was charged with two runs, both earned, on two hits and one walk. He struck out two.

Anthony Clark pitched one inning. He was tagged with one run, unearned; one hit, three bases on balls and no strikeouts.

Nolan Buchen’s inning saw him yield one run, unearned, on one hit and one walk. He struck out two.

Orion committed two errors and Rock Island, three.

The next day Orion blew out Canton 18-8 in the Chargers’ home opener at Love Park.

Canton led 8-5 until Orion came to bat in the bottom of the sixth. The Chargers exploded for 13 runs.

Charger batters singed five Little Giant pitchers for 18 runs, 17 earned, on 15 hits and six walks. Canton pitchers struck out seven.

Orion’s 15 hits were divided among Stropes and Edwards, four each; Gunn, Meiresonne and Moore, two apiece, and Kratzberg, one.

Stropes, Moore and Gunn each slammed a double.

Scoring were Stropes, four runs; Kratzberg and Edwards, three each; Gunn, Meiresonne and Moore, two apiece, and Clark and Jared Mohr, one each.

Swiping bases were Kratzberg, five; Stropes, four; Mohr and Gunn, two each, and Meiresonne, Clark and Edwards, one apiece.

In two innings, Kratzberg allowed six runs, all earned, on four hits and three walks. He struck out two.

Derek Dykeman took the win with two runs, both unearned, in four innings on four hits and a walk. He whiffed seven.

Orion was charged with three errors and Canton with two.