Dan D. Outdoors

Dan Dauw

Sunrise Café

Two Sundays ago, we had breakfast at this Geneseo restaurant. I think I mentioned this before, but it is under new ownership and the food is really good. Our server was “Stacey” and she was definitely a people person. She did an excellent job! Management better hang on to her.

Brunch House Café

This restaurant is less than a mile from our house so we stop there every so often. They also serve good food. The two servers we always get are “Jessy” or “Shirley.” Great gals! So, if any of you are down our way traveling on Cleveland Road, try it. We think you’ll like it.

Geneseo Ikes Fish Fry

Speaking of good food! All members and their guests are welcome to the “Spring Fish Fry.” The event takes place on Saturday, April 9th, at the Geneseo Ikes Lodge. It starts at 6 p.m. Please bring a dish to pass and your own silverware. Speaking for myself, I did poorly ice fishing so I can’t contribute much fish. Hopefully, others have extra fish they can bring to the lodge. Chief Cook, Kent Anderson, will be doing the cooking so you know it is going to be good!

4-H Plant Trees

I am not sure I’m giving “credit where credit is due.” I sort of got bits of info from various sources so this is what I hope is correct. Last Friday, Geneseo Ikes Board Members, Vic Bianchetta, Glen Anderson and myself, marked 25 locations at the Ikes Park for last Saturday’s oak tree planting. It was part of a project with Illinois Extension/4-H/Association of soil and water conservation districts. There were 900 trees planted across Illinois public lands. The following local 4-H club representatives helped to plant the 25 trees on a wet and cool Saturday, April 2nd. A big thanks to Amanda Attig and Katelyn Attig, Annawan All-Stars 4-H club; Hadaly, Jody and Carsen Curry from the Lynox Loyals 4-H club. Also, Teresa Kinwan, Henry/Stark Extension, and Josh Curry, Henry County SWCD, helped with the project.

Thanks for the photo and information to Josh Curry and Tom Vandemore (It’s about time Tom did something useful).

Best To Marnie

After a hundred years, well maybe not quite that long, this newspaper bids employee, Marnie Eggen, a happy retirement. She knew the newspaper business inside ‘n out. The very best to you, Marnie!

The Good Life

Soon two Geneseo dentists will be turning in their drills for a rod & reel. Dr. Bruce Fehlman (my dentist) and Dr. Charles Lo Giudice. Both excellent dentists and community involved persons. I shall really miss the fishing stories with “Doctor Bruce!” Ha! Sometimes I think I could read his assistant, Machelle’s mind! Maybe thinking, “Okay, enough fishing! We need to move on!!” She is a super nice gal. Anyway, I hope the very best to the two fine doctors. If there is a drop in the fish population, well, you’ll know why!

Doctor Humor

I went to the dentist and asked him how much money to have my bad tooth removed? He said, “90 dollars!” I said, “Geez, that much for just a few minutes work? The dentist said, “Well, I can extract it very slowly if you like.” My doctor is great. One time I couldn’t afford an operation so he touched up the X-rays. Never go to a doctor whose plants have died. I went to the doctor and said, “Doc, my foot is so bad I can’t even walk!” He said, “You’ll be walking before the day is out.” He took my car.