Geneseo boys' tennis shuts out Rock Island and Galesburg

Claudia Loucks

The Geneseo High School Boys’ Tennis Team scored a recent 5-0 victory over Rock Island, and on April 4, defeated Galesburg, 9-0.

GENESEO VS. ROCK ISLAND – 5-0:

IN SINGLES:

-No. 1 – Alex Slaymaker, GHS, defeated Joe Brune, Rock Island, 6-2 and 6-0.

-No. 2 – Eric Vergane, GHS, defeated Ethan Smithson, Rock Island, 6-2 and 6-4.

IN DOUBLES:

-No. 1 – Samuel Robinson and Conner Nelson, GHS, defeated Ian Empen and Peh Lay, Rock Island, 6-1 and 6-1.

-No. 2 – Sam Mosbarger and Logan Pardoe, GHS, defeated Nathan Hendrickx and Christ Soe, Rock Island, 6-0 and 6-0.

-No. 3 – Henry Lehman and Chase Marshall, GHS, defeated Kal Boswell and Cody Wolf, Rock Island, 6-0 and 6-1.

GENESEO VS. GALESBURG – 9-0:

IN SINGLES:

-No. 1 – Alex Slaymaker, GHS, defeated Tre Wilson, Galesburg, 6-0 and 6-0.

-No. 2 – Samuel Robinson, GHS, defeated Caleb Oxley, Galesburg, 6-2 and 6-1.

-No. 3 – Eric Vergane, GHS, defeated Pablo Fernandez-Bustillo, Galesburg, 6-2 and 6-0.

-No. 4 – Conner Nelson, GHS, defeated Luke Foster, Galesburg, 6-1 and 6-2.

-No. 5 – Sam Mosbarger, GHS, defeated Keaton Empey, Galesburg, 6-2 and 6-3.

-No. 6 – Logan Pardoe, GHS, defeated Daniel Pettis, Galesburg, 6-1 and 6-0.

IN DOUBLES:

-No. 1 – Alex Slaymaker and Samuel Robinson, GHS, defeated Caleb Oxley and Luke Foster, Galesburg, 6-0 and 6-0.

-No. 2 – Conner Nelson and Eric Vergane, GHS, defeated Tre Wilson and Keaton Empey, Galesburg, 6-3 and 6-0.

-No. 3 – Logan Pardoe and Sam Mosbarger, GHS, defeated Pablo Fernandez-Bustillo and Daniel Pettis, Galesburg, 6-0 and 6-0.