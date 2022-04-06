Geneseo boys track winners at Illinois Top Times
Beth Welbers
Geneseo Republic
The Geneseo High School Boys’ Track Team had several athletes place at the Illinois Top Times meet in Bloomington.
Cooper Schaad won a seventh place medal for his performance of 4.25m, or13’ 11 ¾” in the pole vault.
Others placing in the competition were Luke Johnson, 12th in shot put with 13.20m; Jacob Rapps, 16th in 60m high hurdles at 9.26 seconds; Will Taylor, 20th in the 400m dash with a time of 54.35 seconds.
Malakai Schaad qualified in the pole vault, but was unable to compete due to an injury.