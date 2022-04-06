Geneseo boys track winners at Illinois Top Times

The Geneseo High School Boys’ Track Team had several athletes place at the Illinois Top Times meet in Bloomington.

Cooper Schaad won a seventh place medal for his performance of 4.25m, or13’ 11 ¾” in the pole vault.

Others placing in the competition were Luke Johnson, 12th in shot put with 13.20m; Jacob Rapps, 16th in 60m high hurdles at 9.26 seconds; Will Taylor, 20th in the 400m dash with a time of 54.35 seconds.

Malakai Schaad qualified in the pole vault, but was unable to compete due to an injury.