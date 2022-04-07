Ridgewood Roundup

Cambridge Mayor Awards Youth

It may take a village to raise a child but in the Village of Cambridge it is a group of children who are making a difference in the Village of Cambridge. Six of these young people were honored by the Village Board as the recipients of the Mayor Award at the Village Board Meeting on March 28th.

“The Mayor’s Award is about finding the young people in our community who consistently work to make Cambridge a better place. These are the young people we as a Village Board hope come back and live in Cambridge to make it the great community it is.” Mayor Jason Beam explained the origin of the award.

Kaden Larson was recognized for his work volunteering to remove snow and for working at the Christmas dinner at the Village Light Church. Kaden has also participated in helping at the FFA Homeless Night, Hunter Safety Course, Pork Chop Cookout, and as a Halloween Walk Volunteer at the Henry County Courthouse. Kaden also works for Arthur's Wood Sales and Smutzers Mowing and Plowing.

Kaden belongs to the Cambridge FFA where he serves as the Sentinel, the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, and both the Ridgewood Spartans Football Team where he is a captain, and the track team.

Kendra Downing operates the Downing Daughter’s Pumpkin Patch which she has run since 2013 where she raises money and donates it to both local and global charities. She belongs to the Cambridge FFA where she has pulled weeds in the Village Pollinator plots, worked at the Hunter Safety Course, Harvest Cookout, Mental Health Cookout Fundraiser, Oil Drive, Attitude of Gratitude where she gave essential workers thank you gifts. Kendra volunteers in Bishop Hill, helped to start a Cambridge Community Garden, and served as a volunteer at the Quad Cities Youth Conference.

Kendra belongs to the FFA where she has been the Treasurer, Vice President, and the Presidency, Fellowship of Chirstian Athletes, Student Advisory and Leadership Team, National Honor Society, Awana Bible Study, and both the track and cross country teams.

Meric Veloz serves the community by helping at several car drives which donates proceeds to the local food pantry. He volunteers to help run blood drives in the community, and runs a snow plowing, car detailing, and mowing business in Cambridge.

Meric is a member of the National Honor Society, Member of the Phi THETA KAPPA Honor Society, and has been a member of the Ridgewood Spartans Football team and ran track.

Tucker Snook assists people in need by helping with mowing, lawncare and landscaping and snow plowing. He is also active in his church youth group and serves as a volunteer in the two and three year old’s room. Tucker has participated in the FFA Homeless Night and the oil drive. He is the owner of Tucker’s Mowing in Cambridge. Tucker belongs to the Students Advisory Leadership Team, the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, and the FFA in Cambridge.

Arthur Smutzer runs Arthur’s Wood Sales and Smutzer’s Mowing and Plowing Services where he provides discounted mowing rates to senior citizens in the Village of Cambridge. He volunteers to do the snow removal at Village Light Church as well as making food for Christmas parties at the church. Arthur also volunteers to set up and clean up chairs and tables after all band/choir concerts. Arthur is a member of the Cambridge FFA and is on the Ridgewood Spartan Football team.

Taylor Snook assists his family in a variety of community assistance activities ranging from helping moving families, to home repair, to yard assistance. Taylor belongs to the Cambridge FFA where he has participated in the FFA Homeless Night, Porkchop cookouts, and Hunter Safety Course. Taylor serves his church as a volunteer providing childcare as well as playing in the Praise Band. He is also a member of the Cambridge Fire Department where he serves as a Cadet. Taylor also owns and operates Taylor’s Innovations Woodworking Projects.

Taylor is a member of the Cambridge FFA, Student Advisory Leadership Team, 4-H, Osco Community Church Praise Team and Youth Group, and The Fellowship of Christan Athletes. Taylor is also a member of the Ridgewood Spartan Football and Track Teams.

Rockets Blank Ridgewood

For the first time in two weeks, the Ridgewood Spartans softball team was able to get a game in. The Spartans traveled to Rockridge on Friday, April 1st.

A pair of homeruns in the bottom of the first was all the Rockets needed on their way to a 10-0 win over the Spartans. Rockridge would score two in the third and six in the bottom of the fifth while holding the Spartans to no hits.

Mya Brown took the loss for Ridgewood going four and a third innings allowing seven runs, six of them earned off of six hits while walking just one and striking out six. Clara Frans came on in relief in the fifth inning and allowed three runs, two of them earned off of four hits.