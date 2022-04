Gibbons, Thomsen lead Orion track

Mindy Carls

Between them, Orion’s Dayne Gibbons and Olivia Thomsen won three races at the Riverdale Early Season Invitational on Tuesday, April 5, at Riverdale High School in Port Byron.

Gibbons won the 400-meter dash in 56.48 seconds, while Thomsen won the 800 run in 2 minutes, 36.07 seconds, and the 1600 in 5:52.56.

Additional results are below.

Boys

Team standings: 1st, Riverdale 177. 2nd, Mercer County 123. 3rd, Erie-Prophetstown 108. 4th, Knoxville 68. 5th, Orion 16.

100-meter dash: 11th, Joe Hogan 13.15. 12th, Tyler Anderson 13.19. 14th, Braxton Story 13.74.

200 dash: 5th, Dayne Gibbons 25.31. 11th, Hogan 26.46. 15th, Story 28.82. 16th, Lance Moore 31.05.

400 dash: 1st, Gibbons 56.48. 9th, Cash Duhs 1:02.53. 13th, Moore 1:13.86.

800 run: 6th, Kade Scharpman 2:25.16. 11th, Eric Thorndyke 2:34.59. 12th, Daylen Dekeyrel 2:42.47. 13th, Adam Fahran 2:44.95.

1600 run: 7th, Scharpman 5:35.04. 9th, Thorndyke 5:54.54. 12th, Dekeyrel 6:18.50. 14th, Fahran 6:32.85.

400 relay: 7th, Orion (Anderson, Hogan, Story, Gibbons) 49.42.

Long jump: 8th, Anderson 15-4. 10th, Gibbons 14-8. 11th, Moore 13-4. 12th, Duhs 12-5.

Shot put: 6th, Christian Lapsey, 34-5. 15th, Blake Hunter 29-9. 16th, Gabe Laleman 29-2. 17th, Daniel Rittenhouse 29-1. 26th, Nick Sturtewagen 20-2.

Discus: 9th, Rittenhouse 86-6. 13th, Lapsey 82-3. 19th, Hunter 72-4. 22, Sturtewagen 58-6. 26th, Laleman 50-0.

Girls

Team standings: 1st, Mercer County 136. 2nd, Erie-Prophetstown 112. 3rd, Knoxville 110. 4th, Orion 95. 5th, Riverdale 55.

100-meter dash: 2nd, Kylee Hanson 14.68. 5th, Kennedy Ketron 15.06. 10th, Karly Wampler 15.62.

200 dash: 2nd, Ketron 30.95. 6th, Hanson 32.12. 7th, Mackinzie Washburn 32.21.

400 dash: 5th, Ketron 1:12.08.

800 run: 1st, Olivia Thomsen 2:36.07. 7th, Anika Duhs 3:00.99. 9th, Maggie Nedved 3:05.55.

1600 run: 1st, Thomsen 5:52.56. 6th, Nedved 8:30.03.

3200 run: 2nd, Duhs 13:31.68.

100 hurdles: 6th, Svea Carlson 23.27.

400 relay: 4th, Orion (Emily Hickerson, Wampler, Mary Mohr, Delaney Taets) 56.99.

800 relay: 4th, Orion (Hanson, Hickerson, Taets, Washburn) 2:02.98.

High jump: 3, Washburn 4-8. 5th, Hickerson 4-2.

Long jump: 1st, Taets 13-10. 2nd, Kylee Hanson 12-11. 3rd, Wampler 12-6. 14th, Ketron 7-6.

Triple jump: 5th, Taets 27-10.

Shot put: 8th, Grace Kerker 25-6. 9th, Abby Bindewald 24-11. 13th, Carlson 19-9.

Discus: 7th, Kerker 68-4. 8th, Bindewald 66-7.