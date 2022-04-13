Dan D. Outdoors

Dan Dauw

Careful On Wolf & 6

There are some areas on Wolf Road and Rt. 6 where there are lots of digging and construction work going on. Be careful and s-l-o-w down.

Lorna’s Trout

Holy Mackerel, we recently lucked out on some good trout fishing at the Hennepin Canal Parkway at Sheffield, IL. It was Lorna’s first time trout fishing and she ended up with 4 nice rainbows. We used lighted bobbers and by 7:30 a.m. we had 9 Rainbows. A few of those went for that night’s supper. Opening trout season was April 2nd and I got 4 small ones at Moline’s Prospect Park Lagoon. The cold rain that fell told me that I was not having fun. Besides, I didn’t have my cane and fell in some mud. Embarrassing? Yes!! Last Saturday we tried Sheffield again, and it was in the low 30s so we left with 6 rainbows at around 7:30 a.m. There were 7 fishermen when we left.

Civil War Lingo

The term, “Forty dead men” referred to forty rounds of ammunition in a soldier’s cartridge box. Officers were often known at “shoulder straps.” During the Civil War, soldiers often referred to coffins as “wooden overcoats.” Sewing kits issued to soldiers were called, “housewives.”

Hee Haw

Most of the time this corny “C & W” TV show is shown on antenna TV at noon. I remember it was really popular from 1969 to 1997. Of course, many of the performers like Buck Owens and Roy Clark have since passed away. I do have Roni Stoneman’s autograph on a record album. She was the gal with the space between her teeth and was really good on the banjo. I really enjoyed watching the episodes. Still do!

Ukrainian Army Women

If you search on YouTube’s Ukrainian Military Women you can find a 2021 video of military women marching in a Kiev parade. They looked mighty impressive. I haven’t heard anything about them fighting in the war? It would be interesting to know if they are fighting side-by-side with the men soldiers.

Ikes Youth Fishing Derby

It is awhile until this very popular kid’s event takes place, but you may want to circle your calendar, or pop it in ‘yer iphone. It takes place on Saturday, June 11th at the Ikes Park from 8 a.m. to Noon. It’s all free and there will be lots of nice gifts to be given away. As we get closer to the event, I’ll remind you.

Humor

Remember when we used to line up at the Royal American Shows in Davenport and pay to see a large, tattooed lady? Now they’re everywhere! “DC” told me that he was addicted to brake fluid but he can stop anytime he wants! Marry a short gal and keep your guns on the top shelf. She still might get ‘ya, but you’ll hear her dragging the chair across the floor. Marriage is a relationship where one person is always right and the other person is the husband.