Orion baseball over Ridgewood

Mindy Carls

Orion demolished Ridgewood 17-1 in varsity baseball on Tuesday, April 5, in Woodhull.

The Chargers opened the game with three runs, only to have the Spartans respond with one in the bottom of the first.

Orion added four in the second, then wore ruts in home plate with seven runs in the third. The Chargers posted three runs in the fifth.

Andrew Meiresonne led off the third with a double into right field. He stole third on a 1-1 pitch to Ty Comer. What would have been ball four hit Comer.

Comer stole second and Meiresonne stole home. Nolan Buchen reached on a dropped third strike, a passed ball that scored Comer with the Chargers’ ninth run.

Kile Johnson doubled on a line drive to the left fielder to score Buchen, and Cole Kratzberg smacked a line drive into center to bring Johnson in for an 11-1 lead.

Kratzberg stole second on an 0-1 pitch to Quinn Hoftender, who beat out a ground ball to the third baseman to send Kratzberg to third.

Chance Stropes homered to score Kratzberg and Hoftender for a 14-1 advantage, all before any outs in the inning.

Orion outhit Ridgewood 13-4. Kratzberg and Stropes slapped three hits each; Hoftender, two, and Drake Gunn, Alex Edwards, Meiresonne, Buchen and Johnson, one apiece.

Stropes had a double to go with his home run, and Edwards, Johnson, Kratzberg and Meiresonne each had a double.

Orion’s seven stolen bases included two by Meiresonne and one each by Buchen, Comer, Johnson, Kratzberg and Stropes.

Five Chargers and six Spartans were stranded.

Johnson notched the win for four innings with one run, earned, on four hits and two walks. He struck out two.

Kratzberg pitched one scoreless inning. He had no hits and one walk, and he whiffed two.

Ridgewood pitchers combined for 17 runs, 15 earned, on 13 hits and six walks while striking out seven.

Each team committed an error.

Orion 9, Erie-Prophetstown 0

The Chargers overwhelmed the Panthers 9-0 on Monday, April 4, at Love Park.

Orion had a 1-0 lead until the bottom of the third, when the Chargers posted four runs. They added a run in the fifth and three in the sixth.

The Chargers outhit the Panthers 9-4.

Kratzberg, Stropes and Meiresonne slashed two hits each, and Hoftender, Gunn and Dathan Moore slapped one apiece. Both of Kratzberg’s hits were doubles.

Meiresonne drove in three runs; Kratzberg and Stropes, two each, and Hoftender and Gunn, one apiece.