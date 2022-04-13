Orion track runs against Iowa field

Mindy Carls

On Saturday, April 9, Orion boys and girls competed in the first track meet in Assumption’s new stadium on its own campus.

Orion, Rochelle and Sterling were the only Illinois teams in the field.

Olivia Thomsen finished second in the 800 run with a time of 2 minutes, 31.63 seconds. She was sixth in the 1500 run at 5:21.54.

The 1600 distance medley relay squad of Mary Mohr, Emily Hickerson, Kennedy Ketron and Thomsen ran the distance in 4:41.75 for sixth place.

Grace Kerker was ninth in the discus with a spin of 77 feet, 3 inches.

In the 400 relay, Delaney Taets, Mohr, Karly Wampler and Hickerson were 10th at 56.48.

The Charger boys had two top-10 finishes. In the 800 sprint medley relay, Tyler Anderson, Braxton Story, Joe Hogan and Dayne Gibbons finished seventh in 1:45.06.

Orion’s Anderson, Gibbons, Cash Duhs and Kade Scharpman were seventh at 4:12.07 in the 1600 distance medley relay.

Assumption Invitational, Saturday, April 9, in Davenport

Boys

Team standings: 1st, North Scott 113. 2nd, Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana 98. 3rd, Lisbon 95. 4th, Bellevue 81. 5th, Bettendorf 76. 6th, Assumption 61. 7th, Dubuque Wahlert Catholic 55. 8th, Davenport West 40. 9th, Iowa City Regina 34. 10th, Preston Easton Valley 23. 11th, Rochelle 20. 12th, Orion 4.

100-meter dash: 21st, Joe Hogan 12.96.

200 dash: 19th, Tyler Anderson 27.11. 21st, Hogan 27.46.

400 dash: 20th, Daylen Dekeyrel 1:07.91.

800 run: 18th, Dekeyrel 2:37.29, 20th, Adam Fahran 2:41.25.

1600 run: 11th, Kade Scharpman 5:28.13. 19th, Eric Thorndyke 5:42.73.

Long jump: 17th, Lance Moore 14-2.

Shot put: 15th, Blake Hunter 29-7 3/4. 16th, Gabe Laleman 29 1/2.

Discus: 17th, Christian Lapsey 86-0. 20th, Nick Sturtewagen 68-7.

Assumption Invitational, Saturday, April 9, in Davenport

Girls

Team standings: 1st, Solon 137.33. 2nd, Bettendorf 114.33. 3rd, Iowa City West 93.50. 4th, Lisbon 68. 5th, Assumption 62. 6th, Clear Creek Amana 60. 7th, Dubuque Hempstead 53. 8th, Sterling 33. 9th, Clinton 30. 10th, Rochelle 28. 11th, Muscatine 15. 12th, Orion 14. 13th, Tipton 12.83. 14th, Davenport North 11. 15th, Easton Valley 5. 16th, Regina 4.

100-meter dash: 23rd, Kennedy Ketron 14.45. 28th, Kylee Hanson 14.80.

200 dash: 22nd, Hanson 30.27. 23rd, Ketron 30.45.

800 run: 2nd, Olivia Thomsen 2:31.63. 14th, Anika Duhs 2:46.46.

1500 run: 6th, Thomsen 5:21.54. 25th, Duhs 6:18.65.

3000 run: 17th, Maggie Nedved 14:40.88.

100 hurdles: 26th, Svea Carlson 22.57.

400 relay: 10th, Orion (Delaney Taets, Mary Mohr, Karly Wampler, Emily Hickerson) 56.48.

800 relay: 13th, Orion (Mohr, Wampler, Mackinzie Washburn, Hickerson), 2:09.94.

800 sprint medley relay: 12th, Orion (Taets, Hanson, Mohr, Ketron) 2:09.40.

Long jump: 13th, Taets 14-9 1/2. 21st, Hanson 12-5.

Shot put: 17th, Gretchen Kerker 26-1. 18th, Abby Bindewald 25-11.

Discus: 9th, Kerker 77-3. 27th, Courtney Farwell 46-9.

High jump: 11th, Washburn 4-6.