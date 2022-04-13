Ridgewood Roundup

Tom Akers

Pioneers Topple Spartans

The Ridgewood Spartan fell behind early to the Alleman Pioneers in a non-conference matchup on Saturday, March 26th in Rock Island. Alleman put together two hits while taking advantage of some Ridgewood miscues to score one run in the first and three in the second to win 4-0.

Keagan Hixson and Alex White were both one for three with Hixson singling to left to start the game. White’s hit, also a single, came in the top of the seventh inning. White took the loss for the Spartans going four and two thirds innings allowing four runs, only one of them earned off of three hits while walking one and striking out three. Garrett Vincent worked one and a third innings allowing just one hit while striking out two.

Ridgewood Lose to Brimfield

The Ridgewood Spartans hosted Brimfield on Monday, April 4th in a non-conference game. The visitors scored two runs in the second and added three more in the third to go ahead 5-0.

However, Garrett Vincent led off the bottom of the third with a single, followed by two walks to load the bases. Josh Uhlry walked to put Ridgewood on the board followed by a single by Zac Arredondo to score two more and cut the Brimfield lead to 5-3.

Brimfield opened the floodgates in the top of the fifth inning scoring seven runs in the inning capped off by a two run homerun. Ridgewood would score one run in the bottom of the sixth when Draven Smith doubled in Zac Arredondo.

Garrett Vincent took the loss for the Spartans going four innings while allowing five runs, four of them earned off of one hit while walking one and striking out six. Kholby Grant came on in relief of Vincent in the fifth allowing eleven runs off seven hits while walking four and striking out four.

Garrett Vincent, Zac Arredondo, and Draven Smith each led Ridgewood with a hit on the day.

Hixson Homers in Loss

The Orion Chargers put up three runs in the top of the first but it was a lead off home run by center fielder Keagan Hixson that was the highlight of the non-conference matchup between the Ridgewood Spartans and Orion Chargers. Hixson took the second offering of his at bat over the center field fence. It was the lone run for Ridgewood who fell 17 to 1 to the Chargers.

Orion put up three doubles off of starting pitcher Draven Smith in the top of the first to go up 3-0. Hixson answered in the bottom of the inning but the Chargers put up fourteen unanswered runs over the next four innings to get the win.

Smith took the loss, going two innings allowing thirteen runs, ten of them earned off of ten hits while walking one and striking out two. Zac Arredondo, Connor McKeag, and Owen Anderson all pitched in the game.

In addition to Hixson’s homer, Kholby Grant and Draven Smith each had hits in the game, both singles.

Spartans Run in Invitational

The Ridgewood Spartans battled the wind and rain on Tuesday, April 5th in the Monmouth Roseville Invitational. The girls finished fourth as a team with 38 points, Monmouth Roseville won with 84 points. The Cambridge Boys took third with 43 points, Monmouth Roseville also won the boys meet with 129 points.

Kendra Downing won the 800 meter run finishing in 2:35. Miranda Reed and Mollie Bennett finished first and second in the 3200 meter run, Reed finished in 12:46 while Bennett crossed the line in 15:19.

Jager Samuelson took second place in the boys 3200 meter run, finishing in 13:57. The boys 4x800 meter relay won second place with a time of 10:05. Aaron Gotthardt jumped 38 feet 2 inches to place second in the triple jump.

Complete Results: 100m dash. Girls. 4th, Berry, Kylee 15.19. 12th, Silvestro, Vittoria 17.47. 13th, Harrell, Maddie 17.58. 15th, Keever, Ellie 18.01. Boys. 3rd, McDonough, Gavin 12.34. 11th, Snook, Taylor 13.11. 12th, Veloz, Meric 13.14. 14th, Gully, Luke 13.27. 18th, VerHecke, Gavin 14.04. 800m run. Girls. Downing, Kendra 2:35. Poppy, Emma 3:32. Boys. 3rd, VanHyfte, Matt 2:27. 9th, Jewett, Jack 2:43. 11th, Pace, Cameron 2:57. 15th, Burbridge, Ryker 3:54. 3200m run. Girls. 1st, Reed, Miranda 12:46. 2nd, Bennett, Mollie 15:19. Boys. 2nd, Samuelson, Jager 13:57. 100m hurdles. Girls. 2nd, Barham, Lilly 41.91. 110m hurdles. Boys. Maness, Lukas. 20.08. Relays. 4x100m relay. Boys. 4th, Cambridge A 49.45. 6th, Cambridge B 51.35. 4x200m relay. Boys. 3rd, Cambridge 1:46. 4x800m relay. Girls. 3rd, Cambridge 13:00. Boys. 2nd, Cambridge 10:05. Field Events. High Jump. Girls. 3rd, Paul, Bella 04-06. 4th, Messerly, Kira 04-06. Long Jump. Girls. 6th, Messerly, 13-03.50. 7th, Berry 13-01.50. 10th, Barham 11-06. 10th, Moore, Summer 11-06. Boys. 4th, Petrie, Sam 18-01. 5th, Nodine, Carson 17-05. 7th, Sandburg, Roy 15-02. Triple Jump. Boys. Gotthardt, Aaron 38-02. 3rd, VanHyfte 38-01. Discus. Girls. 15th, Watt, Alex 46-01. Boys. 9th, Johnson, Jake 85-03. 12th, Robbins, Nick 80-08. 17th, Maness, Gage 70-11. 22nd, Anderson, Ty 64-03. 23rd, Jewett 63-00. Shot Put. Boys. 8th, Anderson 34-02.5. 11th, Robbins 32-02. 12th, Johnson 31-08. 15th, Helms, Conner 30-06. 17th, Snook 30-01. 25th, Maness, G. 24-08.

Vikings Open Season

The Cambridge Vikings Junior High Track team opened their 2022 season at the Galva Invitational on Wednesday, April 6th. Both the seventh and eighth grade girls won the meet, the seventh grade scored 92 points, Mercer County was second with 79 points with the eighth grade girls scoring 89 points, ROWVA was second with 66 points.

The boys seventh grade finished in fourth place against seven teams with 33 points, ROWVA was third with 54 points while Stark County was fifth with 27 points. The eighth grade finished in fifth place, just one half of a point behind Stark County who took fourth place. Bradford was sixth with 34 points.

Complete Results: 100m dash. Girls. 7th Grade. 12th,Humphrey, Ella 16.72. 15th, McMeekan, Reanna 17.76. 16th, Beam, Caylee 17.95. 8th Grade. 4th, Veloz, Luca 15.69. 16th, Salazar, Ava 16.75. 20th, Nimrick, Ella 18.91. Boys. 7th Grade. 6th, Wagner, Race 16.07. 15th, Lawson, Dallas 20.72. 8th Grade. 10th, Franks, Gavin 15.36. 11th, Janson, Blake 15.80. 200m dash. Girls. 7th Grade. 3rd, Humphrey, E. 31.26. 16th, Beam 37.91. 17th, Leander, Maggie 38.08. 8th Grade. 1st, Blackert, Jolene 30.75. 2nd, Doubet, Ellie 32.65. 7th, Downing, Emily 33.66. Boys. 7th Grade. 7th, Wagner 33.24. 13th, McCleary-Larson, Hayden 36.12. 8th Grade. 8th, Sandberg, Wes 30.45. 12th, Janson, Blake 33.17. 400m dash. Girls. 7th Grade. 2nd Harreld, Cambria 1:18. 5th, Dzikunskas, Millie 1:24. 8th, Ames, Hannah 1:29. 8th Grade. 1st, Downing 1:11. 5th, Salazar 1:19. Boys. 7th Grade. 1st, McCleary-Larson 1:15. 8th Grade. 1st, Stiles, Cameron 1:17. 6th, Akers, Evan 1:45. 800m run. Girls. 7th Grade. 1st, VandeKemp 2:52. 3rd, Humphrey, A. 3:09. 4th, Bennett 3:20. 8th Grade. 4th, Veloz 3:08. 7th, Jewett 3:14. Boys. 8th Grade. 4th, Franks 2:47.13th, Akers 3:52. 1600m run. Girls. 7th Grade. 1st, VandeKemp, Jana 6:07. 2nd, Humphrey, Avery 6:45. 4th, Bennett, Haylee 6:51.. 7th, Edmund, Livvy 7:11. 8th Grade. 1st, Downing 5:40.100m hurdles. Girls. 8th Grade. 4th, Jewett, Addie 20.79. Relays. 4x100m relay. Girls. 7th Grade. 7th, Nimrick, Ames, Leander, Beam 1:14. 4x200m relay. Girls. 7th Grade. 1st, Humphrey, E.,Harreld, Dzukunskas, Peck, Mackenzie 2:09. 8th Grade. Jewett, Doubet, Salazar, Veloz 2:10. Boys. 8th Grade. 3rd, Janson, Secymore, Marshall, Woodbury, Austin, Akers 2:40. 4x400m relay. Girls. 7th Grade. 1st, Humphrey, E., Harreld, Peck, VandeKemp 5:12. 3rd, Beam, Humphrey, A. Edmund, Bennett 5:53. 8th Grade. 1st, Downing, Blackert, Salazar, Veloz 5:12. Boys. 8th Grade. 1st, Sandberg, McCleary-Larson, Stiles, Franks 5:16. Field Events. High Jump. Girls. 8th Grade. 7th, Blakert 1.12m. Boys. 8th Grade. 7th, Sandberg 1.37m. Long Jump. Girls. 7th Grade. 6th, VandeKemp 3.17m. 10th Dzekunskas 3.04. 13th, Leander 2.85. 8th Grade. 7th, Jewett 3.40. Boys. 7th Grade. 15th,Lawson 2.31. 8th Grade. 5th, Janson 4.18m. 15th, Akers 2.80. Discus. Girls. 7th Grade. 1st, Peck 17.50. 2nd, Little, Harper 16.46. 4th, McMeekan, 15.14m. 8th Grade. 1st, Doubet 23.24. 2nd, Blackert 18.06. 4th, Little, Addie 15.57. Boys. 7th Grade. 1st, McCleary-Larson 22.61m. 4th, Secymore 19.33m. 5th, Wagner 18.49. 8th Grade. 3rd, Franks 24.67m. 8th, Stiles 15.32m. 9th, Woodbury 14.81. Shot Put. Girls. 7th Grade. 1st, Peck 7.82. 8th, Little, H. 5.77m. 11th, Miller, Emma 5.03. 8th Grade. 3rd, Doubet, 7.14. 5th, Little, A. 6.78m. 9th, Leander 5.54m. Boys. 7th Grade. 3rd, Secymore 8.31m. 10th, Wagner 6.13m. 8th Grade. 2nd, Sandberg 9.47m. 10th, Fransene, Talan 6.76m. 13th, Woodbury 5.28m.

Spartans Sweep Blue Bullets

The Ridgewood Spartans hosted the Knoxville Blue Bullets in a conference doubleheader on Saturday, April 9th. The Spartans jumped ahead early in game one on their way to a 6-5 win.

Ridgewood put up three runs in the bottom of the second taking advantage of a walk and three singles, including a two rbi single by Clara Franks to go up 3-0. Knoxville would tie the game in the third inning but the Spartans would go ahead again in the bottom of the fourth when both Kerigan Lewis and Madison Cateel stole home to put their team up 5-3. Knoxville would answer again to tie the game at 5 apiece, however, Ridgewood went up for good in the bottom of the fifth when Hallica Warren Anderson scored on a wild pitch to give the Spartans the win.

Clara Franks, Alexia Yarbrough, Brynlee Wirt, and Madison Casteel all had singles in the game. Mya Brown dominated the Blue Bullets from the mound going the full seven innings while striking out eleven and walking just two hitters.

The Spartans fell behind early in the second half of the doubleheader, falling behind 5-0 before getting on the board in the bottom of the second inning. The Spartans scored one run in the 2nd, 3rd, and 4th innings to cut the Knoxville lead to 5-3. It was, however, a fantastic finish as Ridgewood rallied in the seventh inning starting with Becca Lindsey walking followed by singles from Brook Jones, Hallica Warren Anderson, and Brynlee Wirt to tie the game at seven apiece.

The two teams remained deadlocked until the bottom of the ninth inning. Hallica Warren Anderson tripled to right field to put herself in scoring position and following two consecutive walks, Catcher Taylor Pace singled deep to the shortstop which was enough to score Warren-Anderson to give Ridgewood the sweep.

Brynlee Wirt led the Spartans with a four for four performance with Taylor Pace going three for five. Hallica Warren Anderson was two for five and Clara Franks was two for five on the day. Franks got the win going the entire nine innings allowing ten hits while striking out five and walking two.