Tracing the beginning of Geneseo girls soccer

Claudia Loucks

Geneseo High School Girls’ Soccer as an organized sport can be traced back to the initiatives of Betsy Moore and Cathy Rothschild, both of Geneseo.

When Bruce and Betsy Moore moved to Geneseo from Portland, OR, there was no girls’ soccer team offered through the school district. That was in 1995 and the Moore’s had a son and daughter who both played on school teams in Portland.

I noticed soccer was available to boys and there were a few girls on the teams with the boys for competition,” Moore said. “I believe this sport is beneficial to both boys and girls and I felt that maybe I should recommend that soccer be made available to both at all ages levels above the age of five.”

She shared some of the benefits to playing soccer as that “kids can play no matter what their ability; it gives them the opportunity to touch the soccer ball and it also encourages teamwork and friendship.”

In Portland, soccer was available to all ages of youth, including high school where the Moore’s daughter, Heather (who is now Heather Betcher) was on the team.

“When we moved here, there were some girls’ teams in surrounding communities and I felt soccer would soon be in Geneseo and that it would be an advantage of having both boys and girls of all ages involved in the sport,” Moore said.

At that time, the Moore’s son, Andy, was playing on a travel team which opened the door for his mother to approach the subject of having girls’ soccer in the school district.

“I first met with the boys’ soccer board and they suggested I check with the school board,” Moore said.

She asked the school district administration for permission to distribute a questionnaire to families of students in the Geneseo schools grades K-12, asking if they would participate in a girls’ soccer program if one was available.

“When I picked up the questionnaire responses, I had an impressive stack of all YES,” she said.

As Moore was fairly new to the community, she chose to find someone more familiar with residents, “and Cathy Rothschild stepped up,” she said. “She and other parents went to the school board with their idea of having girls’ soccer.”

Rothschild and her husband, Martin, were parents to a daughter, Cori (now Cori Carr) , who at the time was a sophomore at GHS and was on a travel soccer team in addition to playing on the boys’ team.

There was some concern at the high school level that having soccer for girls might take some of the athletes from softball and track which also was offered in the spring, Moore recalled.

Permission was granted for a team for high school girls, but it would have to be in the fall, she said. “Archie Williams was recruited as the coach. It was hard to find opposing teams to play in the fall and having girls’ soccer in the spring was approved for the next year.”

Rothschild recalled wanting to go to the school board with as much information as she could gather “to make sure the board knew we had support for a girls’ soccer program. I contacted athletic directors from schools in our conference and in Iowa and almost all of the schools I contacted said they would participate in exhibition games.”

In 1996, she was ready to present the request to the school board and she said, “When we went to the board, the girls dressed in their soccer uniforms,” Rothschild said. “Several of the girls gave speeches on why there should be a soccer program. The girls shared their solidarity by letting the board know they were not going to participate in the boys’ soccer program so that they would qualify for a sanctioned team.”

She said at the end of her presentation she told the board that she knew there were not conference schools that offered girls’ soccer “and I told them that I felt Geneseo could be seen as the leader and not the follower.”

Girls soccer at Geneseo High School did not begin as a spring conference sport until 1998, and at that time, Cori Rothschild and her younger sister, Ashley (now Ashley Moore), also played as a freshman on that first GHS girls’ soccer team.

Heather (Moore) Betcher was not as fortunate as the Rothschild girls, as she graduated in 1997 from GHS and had been a part of team the previous fall.

Cathy Rothschild became the Team Mom and Moore said Rothschild received a plaque of appreciation form the team of high school girls for her efforts.

“I am so thankful and proud of all of these talented athletes and their coaches in the Geneseo School District, of both boys and girls,” Moore said. “I think young people in Geneseo are so fortunate to have all the opportunities available to them – in athletics, music, drama and academics.”