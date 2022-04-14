Orion girls softball down United

Mindy Carls

Orion defeated Monmouth United 10-7 in varsity softball on Tuesday, April 5, at Charger Field.

United led 2-1 at the end of the first, but two runs gave Orion the lead in the second.

The Red Storm posted three runs in the top of the third for a 5-3 advantage, but the Chargers stayed close with a run in the bottom of the frame. United regained a two-run edge with a run in the fourth, only to have Orion plate four runners for an 8-6 lead going into the fifth inning.

After United scored a run in the top of the fifth, Orion posted singletons in the home half of the fifth and sixth frames to seal the win.

The Chargers outhit the Red Storm 11-9.

Grace Passno slapped three hits, including a home run and a double. She drove in four runs.

Ava Terry and Hannah Swope each had two hits. Swope collected two RBIs. Kenadi Sovey and Avah Jones both slammed a double.

Pitcher Kasey Filler earned the win.

Orion committed two errors and United one.

On Monday, April 4, Erie-Prophetstown downed Orion 18-0 in four innings. The Panthers put five runs in the first, nine in the second and four in the third.

Erie-Prophetstown outhit Orion 12-0.

Swope absorbed the loss.

The Chargers made two errors and the Panthers, none.

On Monday, March 28, Rockridge defeated Orion 15-0 in Edgington. No statistics were available.