Rock Island edges Orion-Sherrard kickers

Rock Island edged Orion-Sherrard 3-2 on a blustery Wednesday, April 6, at Charger Field.

Orion-Sherrard’s record dipped to 3-3.

With goals in the ninth and 23rd minutes, the Rocks had a 2-0 lead at halftime. Early in the second half, the lead vanished.

In the 49th minute, Jennie Abbott converted a ball from Alyssa Layer for the first Orion-Sherrard goal. Six minutes later, Violet Fiers took a pass from Abbott and booted the ball into the back of the net for the equalizer.

The score remained deadlocked 2-2 until the 63rd minute, when Rock Island scored the winning goal.

Orion-Sherrard managed 10 shots, eight by Miriam Clarke and one each by Abbott and Fiers. Rock Island had four.

United pulled off 21 steals. Zoe Larkins and Jenna Szymborski had five each; Claire Weber, four; Abbott and Clarke, two each, and Mariah Meyers, Ashley Schmoll, Amiliani Bradley, one apiece.

Orion-Sherrard managed keeper Kendal Maynard tallied one sake, and her Rock Island counterpart had three.

Rock Island had two corner kicks, 10 fouls and two offside calls.

Orion-Sherrard had five fouls and one offsides.