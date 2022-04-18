Orion's Gibbons second in 400 at Riverdale

Mindy Carls

Dayne Gibbons of Orion finished second with a time of 55.35 seconds in the 400-meter dash on Thursday, April 14, at the Paul Parker Co-Ed Invitational at Riverdale High School.

He was third in the 200 with a clocking of 24.43.

Orion’s Eric Thorndyke, Adam Fahran, Daylen Dekeyrel and Kade Scharpman were fifth in the 3200 relay at 10:43.91.

The Charger girls had seven top-five finishes.

Orion scored third-place points in two relays. The team of Delaney Taets, Karly Wampler, Mary Mohr and Kylee Hanson finished the 400 relay in 59.03, while Mohr, Mackinzie Washburn, Taets and Emily Hickerson clocked 2:03.43 in the 800 relay.

Hickerson was fourth in the 200 dash at 28.89.

Anika Duhs ran 2:51.19 in the 800 run for fifth place.

Svea Carlson reached the 100 hurdles finish line in fifth place at 22.13.

In the high jump, Washburn cleared 4-6 for fourth place.

Taets came in fifth in the triple jump when she stretched out to 27-6.

Results are below.

Paul Parker Co-Ed Invitational, Thursday, April 14, Riverdale High School, Port Byron.

Boys

Team standings: 1st, Riverdale 171. 2nd, Stark County 114.5. 3rd, Sterling Newman 89. 4th, Cambridge 68.5. 5th, Kewanee 68. 6th, Annawan-Wethersfield 56. 7th, ROWVA/Williamsfield 56. 8th, Morrison 27. 9th, Orion 24.

100-meter dash: 10th, Tyler Anderson 12.62. 13th, Braxton Story 13.51.

200 dash: 3rd, Dayne Gibbons 24.43. 14th, Joe Hogan 26.95.

400 dash: 2nd, Gibbons 55.35. 16th, Lance Moore 1:10.60.

800 run: 14th, Daylen Dekeyrel 2:51.95. 16th, Adam Fahran 2:58.52.

1600 run: 6th, Kade Scharpman 5:34.64. 8th, Eric Thorndyke 5:47.17.

400 relay: 8th, Orion (Anderson, Hogan, Story, Gibbons) 50.69.

800 relay: 8th, Orion (Anderson, Story, Cash Duhs, Hogan) 1:49.52.

3200 relay: 5th, Orion (Thorndyke, Fahran, Dekeyrel, Scharpman) 10:43.91.

Shot put: 15th, Blake Hunter 30-9. 18th, Gabe Laleman 27-3.

Discus: 15th, Daniel Rittenhouse 76-7. 18th, Nick Sturtewagen 58-3.

Long jump: 10th, Moore 14-3. 12th, Duhs 11-11.

Paul Parker Co-Ed Invitational, Thursday, April 14, Riverdale High School, Port Byron.

Girls

Team standings: 1st, Sherrard 171. 2nd, Annawan-Wethersfield 156. 3rd, Stark County 73. 4, Kewanee 63. 5, Orion 47. 6, Riverdale 45. 7, Sterling Newman 22. 8, Morrison 16.

100-meter dash: 7th, Kylee Hanson 14.37. 14th, Karly Wampler 15.69.