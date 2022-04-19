Geneseo girls soccer had a tough week

Claudia Loucks

It was a tough week for the Geneseo High School Girls’ Soccer Team with two losses, the first to the Alleman Pioneers in a match that went into two overtime periods and ended 2-1.

Geneseo’s Danielle Beach tied the game with 96 seconds remaining and resulted in a 2-1 loss for the Leafs.

On Thursday, April 14, Geneseo faced Dunlap in windy conditions and suffered its second loss of the week, 4-2. Both goals for Geneseo were scored by Katelyn Seaman