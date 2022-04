Geneseo's Boys Tennis sweeps Belleville West

Claudia Loucks

The Geneseo High School Boys’ Tennis Team scored a recent 9-0 victory over Belleville West High School.

GENESEO VS. BELLEVILLE WEST – 9-0

IN SINGLES:

-No. 1 – Alex Slaymaker, GHS, defeated Jonah Blanquart, Belleville West, 6-1, 2-6 and 10-2.

-No. 2 – Samuel Robinson, GHS, defeated Gabe Kaufman, Belleville West, 6-1 and 6-0.

-No. 3 – Eric Vergane, GHS, defeated Jack Durante, Belleville West, 6-2 and 6-1.

-No. 4 – Conner Nelson, GHS, defeated Carter Blanquart, Belleville West, 6-3 and 6-1.

-No. 5 – Sam Mosbarger, GHS, defeated Ben Wessell, Belleville West, 6-1 and 6-1.

-No. 6 – Logan Pardoe, GHS, defeated McKinley Launciault, Belleville West, 6-2 and 6-1.

IN DOUBLES:

-No. 1 – Alex Slaymaker and Samuel Robinson, GHS, defeated Jonah Blanquart and Jack Durante, Belleville West, 6-4 and 6-3.

-No. 2 – Conner Nelson and Sam Mosbarger, GHS, defeated Gabe Kufman and Carter Blanquart, Belleville West, 6-2 and 6-2.

-No. 3 – Logan Pardoe and Eric Vergane, GHS, defeated Ben Wessell and McKinley Launciault, Belleville West, 6-1 and 6-1.