Orion-Sherrard girls take two of three at Princeton tournament

Mindy Carls

Orion-Sherrard posted clean sheets in the first two games at the Princeton soccer tournament on Saturday, April 9.

United whitewashed the host Tigers 2-0 in the opening game. Keeper Kendal Maynard recorded three saves. So did the Princeton keeper.

Orion-Sherrard’s first goal came in the 19th minute, when Alyssa Layer converted a ball from Miriam Clarke.

After halftime, United’s Amiliana Bradley scored an unassisted goal in the 38th minute.

Orion-Sherrard fired off seven shots, including three by Clarke, two by Layer and one each by Mariah Meyers and Bradley. Princeton took five shots.

Zoe Larkins led United with five of the team’s 18 steals. Jenna Szymborski added four; Jennie Abbott and Claire Weber, three each, and Meyers and Rachael Fender, one apiece.

Orion-Sherrard took three corner kicks, committed three fouls and drew two offsides calls. Princeton had one foul.

United then shut out Sterling 5-0. Five players scored, and two more had assists.

Clarke booted the ball into the back of the net in the third minute. Meyers added a goal in the 17th for a 2-0 halftime lead.

In the second half, Orion-Sherrard scored three goals in four minutes. Abbott whipped a ball from Szymborski past the keeper in the 42nd minute. Two minutes later, Layer fed the ball to Fender for another goal. Even Orion-Sherrard keeper Maynard got into the action, scoring in the 46th minute.

United launched 12 shots, including three by Clarke, two each by Meyers, Abbott and Layer and one apiece by Rokia Clauss, Fender and Violet Fiers.

The Orion-Sherrard defense shut down the Sterling offense, which did not have any shots.

United had only seven steals, with Meyers, Clarke and Weber making two each and Larkins one.

Maynard had three saves. So did her Sterling counterpart.

Orion-Sherrard had one corner and two fouls. Sterling had two corners and one foul.

Dixon and Orion-Sherrard played for the championship, with Dixon winning a penalty shootout.

Bradley worked the ball to Clarke for Orion-Sherrard’s only goal in the 12th minute.

Dixon scored the equalizer in the 34th minute.

Orion-Sherrard had 11 shots. Five were credited to Abbott, two each to Clarke and Layer and one apiece to Clauss and Meyers. Dixon had two.

The United defense had 21 steals. Clarke and Weber had four each; Meyers, three; Fender and Fiers, two each, and Clauss, Larkins, Abbott, Layer, Szymborski and Bradley, one apiece.

Maynard made one save, while Dixon had six.

Orion-Sherrard had one corner and four fouls. Dixon committed two fouls.