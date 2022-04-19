Ridgewood Roundup

Tom Akers

Tornados Top Spartans

The Ridgewood Spartan Baseball Team traveled to Abingdon Tuesday, April 12th for a conference matchup with the A-Town Tornadoes. A-Town scored two in the first, five in the second, and three in the third to blank Ridgewood 10-0.

The Spartans were held hitless on the night with Designated Hitter Conner McKeag reaching first base on a walk. Keagan Hixson took the loss for the Spartans throwing two innings and allowing seven runs off nine hits while walking three and striking out three. Sean Watt came on in relief, also going two innings allowing three runs off seven hits while walking one and striking out two.

Ridgewood Tames Wildcats

Mya Brown threw a one hit shutout Tuesday, April 12th as the Ridgewood Spartans rolled over the Galva Wildcats 15-0 in LTC action. Brown went all five innings striking out eleven of the seventeen batters she faced.

Clara Franks led off the game with a single, followed by a walk from Brown to set up a two run single by Brook Jones to put Ridgewood up 2-0. Jones would go one for three with two RBIs while Franks was two for three. Ridgewood added two more runs in the third on solo shots by Mya Brown and Hallica Warren-Anderson. Brown was one for two while Warren-Anderson was two for three.

It was the fourth inning however when the Spartans blew the game wide open. Clara Franks drove in two runners with a double followed by an intentional walk which set up an RBI single by Becca Lindsey to make the game 7-0. Two Galva errors plated four more Spartans.

Spartans Race in BV Invite

The Ridgewood Spartans blew into Bureau Valley on Tuesday, April 12th. Battling 20-30 mile per hour winds, the Spartans finished in fifth place as a team with 59 points behind Amboy who finished fourth with 68 points, Annawan-Wethersfield won the invitational with 147 points.

Miranda Reed led Ridgewood with a couple of second place finishes in the 1600m run and the 3200m run. Kendra Downing took home second place in the 800m run and anchored the 4x800m relay which also took second place. The relay team consisted of Lilly Barham, Mollie Bennett, Kylee Berry, and Downing. Kira Messerly also finished second in the high jump.

Complete Results: 100m dash. 10th, Berry, Kylee 14.96. 11th, Paul, Bella 14.96. 17th, Harrell, Maddie 16.78. 19th, Silvestro, Vittoria 17.48. 20th, Keever, Ellie 18.47. 200m dash. 11th, Berry 31.58. 13th, Barham, Lilly 33.44. 400m dash. 10th, Berry 1:21. 800m run. 2nd, Downing, Kendra 2:41. 9th, Poppy, Emma 3:33. 10th, Losey, Ruth 3:34. 1600m run. 2nd, Reed, Miranda 6:05. 3rd, Downing 6:11. 6th, Bennett, Mollie 7:07. 9th, Humphrey, Brooklyn 7:21. 3200m run. 2nd, Reed 12:46. 4th, Bennett, 15:00. 100m hurdles. 9th, Barham 21.69. 300m hurdles. 5th, Messerly, Kira 1:00. Relays. 4x400m relay. 3rd, Downing, Paul, Messerly, Reed 5:01. 4x800m relay. 2nd, Barham, Bennett, Berry, Downing 14:07. Field Events. High Jump. 2nd, Messerly 1.37m. Long Jump. 10th, Messerly, 4.03m. 11th, Berry 3.94m. 12th, Moore, Summer 3.85m. 14th, Barham 3.72m. 15th, Harrell 3.25m. Discus. 15th, Watt, Alex 11.76. Shot Put. 15th, Hulick, Cadence 6.14m.

Spartans Sweep Wildcats

The Ridgewood Spartans went through their order in both the first two innings of Thursday, April 14th’s matchup with the Galva Wildcats. It was the second meeting of the week and the Spartans wasted little time dispatching the Wildcats 19-3 in four innings.

Clara Franks and the rest of the Spartans spotted Galva two runs in the top of the first but then put up eight runs in the bottom of the first with Franks leading off with a double, followed by hits from Hallica Warren-Anderson, Brook Jones, and Taylor Pace.

Franks struck out three in the second inning and the Spartans picked up where they left off in the bottom of the second pounding out ten more runs, highlighted by back to back triples by Alexa Yarbrough and Gabi Dean.

Franks earned the win for Ridgewood going all four innings while allowing three runs, two of them earned off of five hits while walking two and striking out seven.

Franks and Warren Anderson each had multiple hits on the day, Franks was two for two with an RBI, including a double while Warren-Anderson was two for three on the day, all singles.

Spartans Place Fourth in Riverdale

The Ridgewood Spartans Boy’s Track team finished their first full meet of the season on Thursday, April 14th at the Riverdale Invitational. The Spartans scored 68.50 points to finish fourth as a team behind Newman Central Catholic who finished third with 89 points. Riverdale won with 171 team points.

Aaron Gotthard was the top finisher for the night, the senior took second place in the 300m hurdles. Gotthardt, along with Lukas Maness, Ryan Francis, and Lucas Kessinger were on the 4x400m relay team which took third place. Matt VanHyfte took home a third place finish in the triple jump.

Complete Results: 100m dash. 4th, McDonough, Gavin 11.86. 7th, Veloz, Meric 12.10. 200m dash. 10th, McDonough 25.53. 13th, Gully, Luke 26.61. 400m dash. 4th, Kessinger, Lucas 57.67. 8th, Francis, Ryan 59.77. 800m run. 6th, VanHyfte, Matt 2:29. 1600m run. 4th, Avila-Rubio, Fernando 5:16. 7th, VanHyfte 5:46. 110m hurdles. 5th, Maness, Lukas 19.61. 300m hurdles. 2nd, Gotthardt, Aaron 47.26 Relays. 4x100m relay. 6th, Veloz, Bully, Catour, Ryle, Maness 49.37. 4x200m relay. 4th, Veloz, Bully, Maness, McDonough 1:45. 4x400m relay. 3rd, Gotthardt, Maness, Francis, Kessinger 3:57. 4x800m relay. 7th, Petrie, Sam, VerHecke, Gavin, Nodine, Carson, Avila-Rubio 11:08. Field Events. High Jump. 7th, Sandberg, Roy 1.52m. Long Jump. 4th, Nodine 5.44m. Triple Jump. 3rd, VanHyfte 11.48m. 4th, Gotthardt 11.48. Discus. 10th, Robbins, Nick 28.70. 13th, Johnson, Jake 26.9. Shot Put. 11th, Robbins 10.82. 13th, Anderson, Ty 9.69.

Spartans Sweep Rebels

The Ridgewood Spartan Baseball team notched their first two wins of the season with a doubleheader sweep of Stark County on Saturday, April 16th. The Spartans took the first game 13-3 and came from behind to win the second game 8-7.

Ridgewood fell behind 1-0 in the top of the first in the opening game. However, the Rebel’s lead didn’t last long as Ridgewood exploded for seven runs in their half of the inning. The Spartans took advantage of three walks, a couple of hit batsmen, and RBI singles by Owen Anderson and Garrett Vincent to go ahead 7-1.

The Spartans would see multiple hits from Vincent who went 3-4, Draven Smith who was 3-4, Owen Anderson and Sean Watt who were both 2-4 to pound out 13 runs off of 13 hits in the win.

Draven Smith took home the win going five full innings allowing three runs, all of them earned off of six hits while walking four and striking out nine. Kholby Grant had one inning of work allowing no runs, no hits while walking one.

Ridgewood took a 3-0 lead after the first four innings with starting pitcher Keagan Hixson on the mound. Stark County took the lead in a four run fifth inning off of Owen Anderson who came on in relief of Hixson. Hixson went four innings allowing no runs off of one hit while striking out eight and walking one.

The Spartans tied the game in the bottom of the sixth inning when Sean Watt scored on a passed ball, Watt had singled to reach the basepath. Stark County wasn’t finished yet as they put up three RBI hits in the top of the seventh off reliever Kholby Grant to go ahead 7-4.

However, the Spartans rallied once again in the bottom of the seventh when Owen Anderson doubled in Keagan Hixson and Connor McKeag who had walked earlier. Sean Watt singled to bring in Anderson and send the game to extra innings.

The Rebels went down in order in the eighth. Josh Uhlry walked to lead off the Ridgewood eighth, followed by a double to left by Draven Smith which put Uhlry at third. Conner McKeag would connect on a ground ball which was mishandled by the first baseman allowing Uhlry to score the game winning run.

Owen Anderson led Ridgewood going two for three with two RBIs, Draven Smith was two for five, and Zac Arredondo was one for two with two RBIs.

Ridgewood Splits With Princeville

It was feast or famine for the Ridgewood Spartans on Saturday, April 16th in a conference doubleheader against the Princeville Lady Princes. The Spartans watched a one run lead disappear in the first game losing 13-3 but rallied to put up fourteen runs in a 14-4 win in the second game.

The Spartans took a one run lead in the bottom of the first in the first game when Hallica Warren Anderson drove in Mya Brown on an error by the second baseman. Brown had singled to get on.

However, the Lady Princes would put up three runs in the fourth, three in the fifth, and seven in the sixth taking advantage of five Spartan errors to go up 13-1. Hallica Warren Anderson homered in the bottom of the sixth but it was too little too

late for Ridgewood taking the loss in the first game. Warren-Anderson was the bright spot for the Spartans in the game going one for three with two RBIs. Mya Brown and Taylor Pace were also one for three on the day.

Brown took the loss for Ridgewood going five and a third innings allowing twelve runs, six of them earned off of nine hits while walking just one and striking out eleven.

The Lady Princes jumped out to an early 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning off of freshman pitcher Gabi Dean. However, this time the Spartans answered back with a two run first inning. Clara Franks led off with a double followed by back to back singles by Mya Brown and Becca Lindsey to tie the game. Hallica Warren-Anderson gave Ridgewood the lead with an RBI on a Fielder’s Choice.

Princeville would tie the game in the top of the second but that is as close as they would get. Ridgewood pounded out five runs in the second, three in the third, and four in the fourth to get the win. Clara Franks would double twice with Hallica Warren-Anderson, Gabi Dean, and Mya Brown also doubling for the Spartans.

Gabi Dean would get the win going all five innings allowing four runs, two of them earned off of six hits while striking out four and walking none.