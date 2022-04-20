Dan D. Outdoors

Dan Dauw

Henry County Museum

We will be opening this Bishop Hill historical museum on May 1st. It is located just a block west of the main street. It used to be a school and all the rooms are on the same floor. It is open 7 days a week, 10:15 a.m. – 3:45 p.m. except for major holidays. It closes October 31st. If you are interested in being a volunteer, there are two dates open, September 29th and 30th. We enjoy being a volunteer and meeting folks from here and across-the-pond. If you are interested in being a volunteer contact Kathy Edwards at 309-441-6811 or her cell, 309-854-3111.

Ukraine’s Anthem

There is an interesting YouTube video of a Ukraine military parade taken before Russia invaded Ukraine. Go to: ua (updated) Ukrainian Song (English Translation). There is no doubt, they are a proud people.

If you enjoy the song, Hallelujah, in “Search” type: Hallelujah-Leonard Cohen’s Ukraine 2022. It has new lyrics that are quite moving. I swear if I was single and young again, I would fly to Poland and see where I could help the Ukrainians. There has to be some way to stop this madman. Prayers and bullets seem to be the only answer, so far!

Fishing Trip

If, for the first time, you are heading for Canada fishing, here are but a few items that you might consider taking. Take at least one extra rod & reel. Take extra line in the 8 to 12 lb. test. If you’re going for walleyes take ½ & ¼ ounce jigs with twister tails and some Lindy rigs, too. We always take several dozen nightcrawlers in a Styrofoam minnow bucket filled with Buzz Betting. Do not put them in dirt, Canada’s rule! Keep the worms cool using an ice pack. As I said, I can’t list all the items, but make sure you take rain gear. If you think the weather changes a lot around here, it is nothing like Ontario.

Pilgrims, Arms & Armor

I found a book I didn’t know I had entitled, “Arms and Armor of the Pilgrims 1620 – 1692.” It was published in 1957. The military supplies which the Pilgrims brought with them to the new world were defensive armor, edged weapons and projectile (cannon) weapons. The armor was a steel helmet and vest to protect the person from arrows, swords, pikes and round musket/pistol ball. Most all helmets had a bullet hole with a “P” (for proof) next to it. The metal had to be tested. Hopefully, there was not a head inside the helmet when it was tested! The muskets used a match lock system which was slow and useless in bad weather. Flintlocks, which were much better, came about during the middle of the 1600's.

Live By The Sword

Die by the sword! In 1646, Sea Captain, Thomas Cromwell, pulled his ship into Plymouth. There was some kind of heated disagreement and the captain was assaulted by a sailor. During the struggle, Cromwell seized the sailor’s rapier and struck him on the head, killing him. Three years later, Cromwell fell from his horse and landed upon the hilt of his own rapier, injuring him internally. He died shortly thereafter.

Humor

Alan Kiser went to the bank the other day and asked the banker to check his balance. He said, “Okay,” and he pushed him! “DC” paid a dollar for a bookmark. I told him, why not just use the dollar as a bookmark? Our son went to ISU. He thought about going to UCLA, but it would be just one more letter to memorize. Our daughter, the music teacher, opened a school’s drum. She wanted to see what makes all that noise?