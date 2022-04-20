Orion baseball grounds Rockets twice

Mindy Carls

Orion swept Three Rivers West rival Rockridge in varsity baseball twice last week.

The Chargers edged the Rockets 2-1 on Monday, March 28, in Edgington. On Friday, April 1, it was no April Fool’s joke when Orion crushed Rockridge 13-1 in Love Park.

In between, Geneseo thumped Orion 16-0 on Tuesday, March 29, at Stone Field, Richmond Hill, Geneseo.

Orion 2, Rockridge 1

Quinn Hoftender was expected to start the game on the mound, but because of an injury he had to yield to Kile Johnson.

Johnson found out he was starting on Monday, a few hours before the game. The late notice didn’t throw him off, though. He earned the win in 6-1/3 innings, giving up one run, earned, while scattering eight hits and three walks. He struck out one.

Rockridge led off the seventh inning with a groundout on a 3-2 pitch. Orion catcher Drake Gunn threw to first baseman Derek Dykeman.

Johnson turned the ball over to Andrew Meiresonne, who struck out the first batter he faced. Meiresonne walked the next batter, who got into scoring position with a stolen base.

Meiresonne got the next batter to put the ball in play back to him. In his two-thirds of an inning, Meiresonne allowed no runs and no hits. He walked one and struck out one.

Orion scored a run in the third. Rockridge tied the score in the fourth, and Orion regained the lead in the sixth.

With one out in the third, Jared Mohr beat out a bunt to the third baseman. He stole second and went to third on Cole Kratzberg’s groundout to the second baseman. Gunn slashed a hard single to the shortstop, whose throw to first allowed Mohr to score.

With one out in the sixth, Dathan Moore singled on a line drive into left field. He went to second when Ty Comer walked, and he stole third. Dykeman singled him in with a grounder to the third baseman.

The Chargers had seven hits to eight for the Rockets. Kratzberg, Gunn, Alex Edwards, Meiresonne, Moore, Dykeman and Mohr each had a single.

Gunn and Dykeman drove one run apiece.

Mohr, Edwards, Moore, Gunn and Kratzberg each stole a base.

Orion left eight on base. Rockridge stranded 12.

Each team committed an error.

Orion 13, Rockridge 1

Orion posted eight runs in the second and four in the third. Each team scored a run in the fourth.

The Chargers pounded out eight hits, including a triple by Chance Stropes and a double by Johnson. Meiresonne had two hits and Dykeman, Stropes, Gunn, Johnson and Mohr one each.

Meiresonne drove in two runs and Dykeman and Stropes, one apiece.

The Chargers ran wild on the bases. Gunn, Kratzberg and Mohr swiped two bags each and Dykeman, Edwards, Johnson, Meiresonne, Moore, Blayden Murdock and Stropes, one apiece, for a total of 13.

Orion stranded five and Rockridge none.

Stropes collected the win for five innings of one-hit ball. He allowed one run, earned, on one hit and one walk. He struck out six.

Rockridge committed three errors and Orion, one.

Geneseo 16, Orion 0

Geneseo prevailed on the 15-run rule, after scoring eight runs in the fourth for and then forcing Orion to post a goose egg in the top of the fifth.

The Maple Leafs outhit the Chargers 16-2. Orion’s hits came off the bat of Meiresonne, who punched two doubles.

Meiresonne stole three bases and Mohr, one.

Orion stranded four and Geneseo, five.

Payton Weaver took the loss. In 3-1/3 innings, he was charged with 13 runs, nine earned, on 13 hits and two walks. He struck out one.

Anthony Clark pitched two-thirds of an inning. He allowed three runs, all earned, on three hits and no walks while striking out one.

Orion committed one error and Geneseo, none.