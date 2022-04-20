Orion Chargers whitewash Tigers

Mindy Carls

Orion wrapped up last week with two wins in varsity baseball.

Orion 3, Sherrard 0

The Chargers hosted the Tigers on Thursday, April 14, at Love Park. It was Strike Out Cancer night, and the teams and their fans raised $905 for the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

Orion posted two runs in the bottom of the second and a singleton in the fifth.

The Chargers blasted six hits to three for the Tigers.

Andrew Meiresonne had two hits and Cole Kratzberg, Drake Gunn, Alex Edwards and Dathan Moore had one each.

Kratzberg’s was a double.

On the bases, Kratzberg swiped three and Kile Johnson and Gunn, one each.

Orion stranded three runners and A-Town five.

Chance Stropes earned the win for seven scoreless innings. He gave up three hits and two walks while striking out 14.

Both teams played flawless defense.

Orion 8, Abingdon-Avon 7

The Chargers needed four runs in the seventh inning to nip the Tornadoes on Saturday, April 16, in Abingdon.

Orion took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first, only to see A-Town pull ahead 2-1 in the bottom of the frame.

Each team scored twice in the third. The Tornadoes plated two runners in the fourth for a 6-3 lead.

Orion came up with a run in the sixth.

One out into the top of the seventh inning, Jared Mohr singled on a hard ground ball into left field.

The next batter struck out.

With Hoftender at bat, Mohr stole second. The Tornadoes changed pitchers, but a passed ball let Mohr advance to third. Hoftender singled on a pop fly to short, and Mohr scored.

With Stropes at the plate, Blayden Murdock went in to run for Hoftender. Murdock stole second. With first base open, Stropes walked on a 3-2 pitch.

The next batter, Gunn, walked. Murdock advanced to third and Stropes went to second.

Edwards doubled on a fly into center to bring all three runners home for an 8-6 lead.

A-Town’s half of the seventh opened with a walk and a double.

With both runners in scoring position, the next batter flied out to center. Both runners tagged up. The runner on third scored, and the runner on second stopped at third.

The next batter popped up in foul territory to first baseman Hoftender. A pinch hitter flied out to end the game.

The Tornadoes outhit the Chargers 13-8. Mohr had three hits; Kratzberg, two, and Hoftender, Edwards and Meiresonne, one each.

Meirsonne belted a home run, and Edwards and Kratzberg each slapped a double.

Orion had seven stolen bases, including three by Kratzberg, two by Mohr and one each by Moore and Murdock.

Four Chargers and seven Tornadoes were stranded.

Johnson pitched 3-2/3 innings for the win. He gave up six runs, four earned, on 10 hits and one walk. He struck out three.

Kratzberg earned a save for 3-1/3 innings in which he yielded one run, earned, on three hits and one walk. He whiffed two.

Orion committed one error and A-Town none.