Orion boys baseball thrashes three foes

Mindy Carls

Orion baseball fans saw all the offense anyone could want during three games last week.

The Chargers defeated the Storm 10-6 on Saturday, April 9, at Bureau Valley. It was supposed to be the opening game of a doubleheader, but officials could not be found for the second game.

On Monday, April 11, Orion thumped Sherrard 6-1 on the Tiger diamond.

The next day Orion and Mercer County combined for 30 runs at Love Park. Orion won 18-12.

Orion 10, Bureau Valley 6

The Chargers had a 3-2 lead over the Storm going into the fourth inning. Four runs in the top of the frame helped Orion blow the game open.

Orion outhit Bureau Valley 8-7.

Quinn Hoftender and Drake Gunn slashed two hits each, while Chance Stropes, Alex Edwards and Dathan Moore had one apiece.

Gunn smashed a home run. Moore and Edwards each belted a double.

Orion ran wild on the bases, swiping 13 bags. Gunn stole four; Jared Mohr, Cole Kratzberg and Blayden Murdock two each; and Moore, Andrew Meiresonne and Kaden Edmunds, one apiece.

Six Chargers and nine Storm runners were stranded.

Stropes pitched 4-2/3 innings, giving up four runs, one earned, on four hits and three walks. He struck out five.

Derek Dykeman worked 2/3 of an inning. He allowed two runs, both earned, on three hits and one walk. He whiffed one.

Nolan Buchen was on the mound for 1-2/3 scoreless innings. He gave up one walk and no hits. He struck out two.

Bureau Valley committed five errors and Orion four.

Orion 6, Sherrard 1

Orion wasted no time taking the lead on Monday, April 11, at Sherrard. The Chargers had two runs in the top of the first.

Sherrard notched a run in the fourth, but Orion added two runs in the sixth and two in the seventh.

The Chargers outhit the Tigers 12-5.

Stropes and Gunn hit 3-for-4. Hoftender and Moore clobbered two hits each and Meiresonne and Dykeman, one apiece.

Hoftender and Stropes each had a double.

Orion had seven stolen bases. Gunn stole three and Ty Comer, Dykeman, Kratzberg and Meiresonne, one apiece.

Eight Chargers and four Tigers were left on base.

Hoftender earned the win for seven innings on the mound. He gave up one earned run on five hits and one walk. He struck out eight.

Each team was charged with an error.

Orion 18, Mercer County 12

Mercer County posted three runs in the top of the second on Tuesday, April 12, at Love Park.

Orion took the lead with four runs in the bottom of the frame. Mercer County went up 5-4 with two runs in the top of the third.

The Chargers broke the game open with seven runs in the fourth for an 11-5 lead. In the fifth, the Golden Eagles posted three runs in their half of the frame and the Chargers responded with five runs for a 16-8 advantage.

Mercer County added a run in the sixth and three in the seventh, while Orion added its last two runs in the sixth.

The visitors outhit Orion 15-11.

Kratzberg, Stropes and Meiresonne had two each and Gunn, Edwards, Moore and Comer, one apiece.

The Chargers cranked out seven doubles, including two by Kratzberg and one each by Comer, Gunn, Meiresonne, Moore and Stropes.

Orion again wore ruts in the bases with 10 stolen bases. Kratzberg had four; Kile Johnson and Stropes, two each, and Comer and Gunn, one apiece.

Mercer County stranded a whopping 15 runners. Orion stranded four.

Dykeman pitched 2-2/3 innings. He was charged with five runs, all unearned on seven hits and three walks. He struck out one.

Anthony Clark came on in relief. He earned the win for 1-2/3 innings in which he gave up three runs, all earned, on five hits and one walk. He whiffed one.

Buchen picked up a save for 2-2/3 innings. He was nicked for four runs, all earned, on three hits and four walks. He struck out seven.

Each team was guilty of two errors.