Orion-Sherrard soccer cleans up on IVC, Sterling

Mindy Carls

Kendal Maynard and the Orion-Sherrard defense collected clean sheets in matches with Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central and Sterling last week.

United defeated the Grey Ghosts 4-0 on Tuesday, April 12, at Charger Field. Two days later, United edged the Golden Warriors in Sterling. The wins boosted Orion-Sherrard’s record to 7-4.

Tuesday’s match was only 10 minutes old when Orion-Sherrard’s Alyssa Layer took the ball from Ashley Schmoll and buried it in the back of the net. Mariah Meyers fed the ball to Rachael Fender for a goal in the 25th minute.

Orion-Sherrard doubled its 2-0 lead in the 47th and 48th minutes. Layer scored two goals off feeds from Rokia Clauss.

Layer finished with three goals for a hat trick. Fender also had a goal. Clauss had two assists and Schmoll and Meyers, one each.

Orion-Sherrard finished with 15 shots. Jennie Abbott, Layer and Amiliani Bradley launched three each; Fender and Violet Fiers, two apiece ,and Meyers and Schmoll, one each. IVC had three.

United had 21 steals. Zoe Larkins and Fiers made five each; Jenna Szymborski, four; Claire Weber, three; Meyers, two, and Kaitlyn Greenwood and Bradley, one apiece;

Orion-Sherrard keeper Kendal Maynard recorded three saves, and IVC notched eight.

United had one corner kick, two fouls and four offside calls, while IVC had four files.

Orion-Sherrard edged Sterling 1-0 on Thursday, April 14.

Clauss scored the game’s only game in the 30th minute. Fiers delivered the ball to her.

Orion-Sherrard fired off seven shots. Meyers and Abbott took two each and Clauss, Layer and Quinn DeLoose one apiece. Sterling had three.

Ten United players pulled off 50 steals. Fiers had 10; Weber, nine; Meyers, eight; Szymborski, seven; Bradley, five; Clauss and Abbott, three each; Schmoll and Layer, two apiece, and DeLoose one.

Maynard made one save, while Sterling had three.

Orion-Sherrard had one corner and one offside call. Sterling had two corners, one foul and one offside flag.