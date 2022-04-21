Orion sprinters score at Titan meet

Mindy Carls

Orion’s Dayne Gibbons finished second with a time of 24.52 seconds in the 200-meter dash on Monday, April 11, at the Titan Invitational at Sunny Lane, Monmouth.

Emily Hickerson ran fifth in the 200 dash with a time of 29.46.

The Charger girls were fifth in the 400 relay. Delaney Taets, Mary Mohr, Kylee Hanson and Kennedy Ketron clocked 55.77.

Mackinzie Washburn and Hickerson both cleared 4-6 in the high jump. Based on fewer attempts, Washburn came in fifth and Hickerson seventh.

Results are below.

Monday, April 11, Titan Invitational, Sunny Lane, Monmouth

Boys

Team standings: 1st, Monmouth-Roseville 175. 2nd, Macomb 137. 3rd, Mercer County 111. 4th, Warsaw-Hamilton West Hancock 68. 5th, Rockridge 51. 6th, Monmouth United 49. 7th, Knoxville 45. 8th, Orion 21. 9th, Biggsville West Central 8. 10th, Bushnell-Prairie City 6. 11th, Abingdon-Avon 5.

100-meter dash: 14, Cash Duhs 12.98. 19th, Lance Moore 13.68.

200 dash: 2nd, Dayne Gibbons 24.52. 13th, Joe Hogan 27.10.

400 dash: 14th, Daylen Dekeyrel 1:04.51. 17th, Moore 1:09.00.

800 run: 6th, Kade Scharpman 2:20.22. 13th, Eric Thorndyke 2:30.58.

1600 run: 7th, Scharpman 5:24.97. 9th, Thorndyke 5:45.77.

3200 run: 7th, Adam Fahran 13:20.93.

400 relay: 7th, Orion (Tyler Anderson, Hogan, Duhs, Gibbons) 48.91.

Shot put: 7th, Christian Lapsey 35-9. 14th, Gabe Laleman 30-10.

Discus: 14th, Daniel Rittenhouse 83-6. 18th, Blake Hunter 75-0.

Long jump: 11th, Tyler Anderson 16-8. 12th, Gibbons 16-7.

Girls

Team standings: 1st, Monmouth United 106. 2nd, Mercer County 101.5. 3rd, Macomb 79. 4th, Sherrard 78.5. 5th, Monmouth-Roseville 76.5. 6th, Rockridge 76. 7th, Knoxville 59. 8th, Orion 32.5. 9th (tie), Warsaw-Hamilton West Hancock 30, Biggsville West Central 30. 11th, Abingdon-Avon 24. 12th, Bushnell-Prairie City 8.

100-meter dash: 7th, Kylee Hanson 14.20. 13th, Kennedy Ketron 14.74.

200 dash: 5th, Emily Hickerson 29.46. 19th, Karly Wampler 33.48.

400 dash: 6th, Ketron 1:10.28.

800 run: 9th, Anika Duhs 2:53.76.

1600 run: 13th, Maggie Nedved 8:13.99.

400 relay: 5th, Orion (Delaney Taets, Mary Mohr, Hanson, Ketron) 55.77.

800 relay: 6th, Orion (Mohr, Mackinzie Washburn, Wampler, Emily Hickerson) 2:02.69.

3200 relay: 6th, Orion (Duhs, Nedved, Hickerson, Olivia Thomsen) 12:19.92.

Shot put: 13th, Gretchen Kerker 26-4. 17th, Courtney Farwell 23-2.

Discus: 11th, Kerker 73-1. 15th, Abby Bindewald 65-11.

High jump: 5th, Washburn 4-6. 7th, Hickerson 4-6.

Pole vault: 1st, Mohr 7-0.

Long jump: 13th, Taets 13-6.16th, Hanson 12-11.

Triple jump: 11th, Taets 27-11.