Geneseo softball scorebook

Claudia Loucks

The Geneseo Girls’ Softball Team has been busy and has experienced victories and defeats.

GENESEO VS. ROCK ISLAND – LOSS 12-0

Geneseo Varsity Lady Leafs had a tough time generating runs with Rock Island earlier this month.

\ A single by Jaelyn Lambin in the first inning was a positive for Geneseo.

Campbell Kelly took the win for Rock Island, going seen innings and allowing zero runs on three hits and striking out four.

Katelyn Emerick took the loss for Geneseo. The hurler lasted four innings, allowing five hits and two runs while striking out five and walking zero.

Sidney Spindel, Annabelle Veloz and Lambin each had one hit to lead the Lady Leafs.

Rock Island racked up 14 hits on the day and was sure-hurled in the field while not committing a single error.

Geneseo’s Spindel commented, “We knew it was going to be a very tough team walking into that game. We played our game at the beginning, but that’s a good hitting team.”

GENESEO VS. QUINCY – WIN 10-6

Both the Geneseo and Quincy offenses were strong in Geneseo’s 10-6 over the Quincy Varsity Blue Devils.

Quincy got things started in the first inning by scoring one run. Geneseo took the lead for good with two runs in the fourth inning. In the fourth, Jaelyn Lambin hit a solo homer and Madison Scott doubled on a 0-2 count, scoring one run.

The Lady Leafs put up three runs in the fifth inning when Drayana DeBoef and Tara Bomleny each drove in runs.

Morgan Snell was the winning pitcher for Geneseo. Snell went one-third of an inning, allowing one run on two hits and walking one. Katelyn Emerick threw three innings in relief out of the bullpen.

Sienna Frank started the game for the Lady Leafs and allowed four hits and five runs over three and two-thirds innings, striking out five and walking zero.

Geneseo smacked four home runs on the day. DeBoef went in deep in the fifth inning and Lambin had a four bagger in the first, third and fourth innings.

Lambin said, “It feels good to get this conference win even though the weather was bad enough for Geneseo softball to cancel our second game, which we try not to do. But we cam out with our bats on fire and got the win.”

Sienna Frank added, “I think tonight the team played well with the weather and we fought back each inning stronger than the last and we only started to get more eager for the win.”

Katelyn Emerick said, “I had to mentally prepare myself. I came in relief in the fifth inning. It was challenging to hit my spots with eh field and weather conditions. I am proud that our bats came alive, and our energy was on fire.”

Teammate Tara Bomleny said, “Tonight was a good team win. We went down in the top of the first, but we’re really coming together as a team and we battled back and got this team win together. Jaelyn was on fire at the plate with three home runs which gave our team a lot of energy.”

GENESEO VS. NEWARK VARSITY NORSEMAN – LOSS 6-5

The Lady Leafs stayed in it until the end, but Newark Varsity Norseman pulled away late in a victory. The game was tied at five with Newark batting in the top of the eighth when Newark's Bre Dixon hit a solo homer.

Geneseo opened u p scoring in the first inning, when Tara Bomleny singled on a 1-2 count, scoring one run. The Lady Leafs notched four runs in the fifth inning and were led by Maya Bieneman and Payton Stohl, knocking in runs in the inning.

Katelyn Emerick took the loss for Geneseo. The hurler lasted seven innings, allowing four hits and three runs while striking out four.

Bieneman went 2-for-4 at the plate to lead Geneseo in hits.

GENESEO VS. KEWANEE – WIN 8-4

The Lady Leafs beat Kewanee when they pulled away for good with two runs in the fourth inning. In the fourth Annabelle Veloz doubled on a 0-1 count, scoring one run and Sidney Spindel doubled on a 0-1 count, scoring one run.

Geneseo Varsity Lady Leafs tallied five runs in the fifth inning. Morgan, Snell, Maya Bieneman and Drayana DeBoef each drove in runs during the inning.

Snell was the winning pitcher for Geneseo and he lasted four and one-third innings, allowing seven hits and two runs. Tara Bomleny threw two and two-thirds innings in relief out of the bullpen.

Geneseo tallied two home runs on the day when DeBoef had a dinger in the fifth inning and Bieneman had a four bagger in the seventh inning.

The Lady Leafs scattered 11 hits in the game. Jaelyn Lambin, DeBoef and Bieneman each managed multiple hits for Geneseo. Bieneman, DeBoef and Lambin each collected two hits to lead Geneseo. The Lady Leafs did not commit a single error in the field. Bomleny had four chances in the field, the most on the team.

GENESEO VS. MOLINE – WIN 11-9

The Lady Leafs snagged a late lead and defeated Moline 11-9, after the game was tied at seven with Geneseo batting at the bottom of the fifth when Payton Stohl doubled on the first pitch at bat, scoring two runs.

Moline totaled 10 hits.

Geneseo’s Jaelyn Lambin said, “We started off a little slow, but we adjusted very well and our bats were very hot. Our energy definitely carried us throughout the game and it made a huge difference.”

GENESEO VS. UNITED TOWNSHIP WIN 5-4

Geneseo built a four-run lead in the first inning and then held off the United Township High School Panthers charge for a 5-4 victory on April 14. The UT team scored four runs in the failed comeback on a single by Verstraete in the third, a home run by Kaylie Pena in the fourth and an error in the seventh.

The Lady Leafs got things moving in the first inning. An error scored one run for Geneseo.

Katelyn Emerick was the winning pitcher for Geneseo and the “fireballer” lasted four innings, allowing five hits and three runs while striking out four. Tara Bomleny threw three innings in relief out of the bullpen.

Geneseo launched one homerun on the day. Drayana DeBoef went yard in the first inning.

Jaelyn Lambin led the Lady Leafs with two hits in three at bats.