Orion softball falls to league foes

Mindy Carls

Sherrard defeated Orion 19-1 in varsity softball on Thursday, April 14, at Charger Field.

The next day, the Rockridge Rockets downed the Chargers 18-0 in Orion.

In Thursday’s game, Sherrard had a 10-1 lead going into the fifth inning, when the Tigers tacked on nine runs.

Sherrard collected 14 hits. Orion had four, one each by Kasey Filler, Avah Jones, Lainey Kunert and Grace Passno. Passno belted a double.

Kasey Filler absorbed the loss. In 4-1/3 innings, she yielded 16 runs, 11 earned, on 12 hits and two walks. She struck out one. Hannah Swope worked 2/3 of an inning, giving up three runs, two earned, on three hits. She whiffed one.

Orion committed seven errors. Sherrard had none.

On Friday, Rockridge had an 8-0 run going into a 10-run fifth inning.

The Rockets had 21 hits. Orion’s only hit came off the bat of Ella Sundberg.

Filler pitched three innings. She was charged with five runs, all earned, on eight hits. She had no walks and three strikeouts.

Over two innings, Swope allowed 12 runs, seven earned, on nine hits and one walk. She had no strikeouts. She was assigned the loss.

Orion made five errors and Rockridge none.