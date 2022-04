staff writer

The Geneseo Kiwanis AARP Tax-Aide team has finished another successful tax season. Tax-Aide provides tax assistance to anyone, free of charge, with a focus on taxpayers who are over 50 and low to moderate income. Tax-Aide volunteers are trained and IRS-certified every year. This tax season the team e-filed 275 tax returns for Henry County residents. All team members belong to the Geneseo Kiwanis organization.