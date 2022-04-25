Orion-Sherrard takes two at soccer tourney

Mindy Carls

Orion-Sherrard won two of three games at an impromptu tournament on Saturday, April 16, at Charger Field.

Given the cold, rainy weather this spring, matches have been hard to come by. When a tournament planned for Saturday fell through, Orion-Sherrard invited Sterling, Chicago Christian and Rock Island to come play in Orion.

Orion-Sherrard 2-0 over Sterling and 2-0 over Chicago Christian on Charger Field. On the adjacent Field B, Rock Island defeated Chicago Christian 2-0 and Sterling 4-0.

In the final round, Rock Island edged Orion-Sherrard 1-0 on Charger Field, while Chicago Christian overcame Sterling 5-2.

Rock Island finished 3-0, Orion-Sherrard 2-1, Chicago Christian 1-2 and Sterling 0-3.

Orion-Sherrard’s overall record is 9-5.

United’s Jennie Abbott had three goals during the day, including both of the goals against Sterling. She took a ball from Mariah Meyers in the 32nd minute and added an unassisted goal in the 58th minute.

Orion-Sherrard launched eight shots against the Golden Warriors. Abbott took three; Alyssa Layer, two, and Rokia Clauss, Meyers and Violet Fiers, one each.

United defenders made 28 steals. Jenna Szymborski pulled off five; Claire Weber and Fiers, four each; Clauss, Meyers, Abbott and Ellie Goble, three apiece, and Ashley Schmoll, Kaitlyn Greenwood and Layer, one each.

Orion-Sherrard keeper Kendal Maynard had three saves. Sterling had two.

United had four corner kicks, four fouls and two offside calls. Sterling had three corners and four fouls.

In the Chicago Christian game, Abbott converted a pass from Weber in the 13th minute for a goal. After halftime, Clauss worked the ball to Layer for a goal in the 36th minute.

Orion-Sherrard had nine shots, including three by Clauss, two by Meyers and one each by Layer and Amiliani Bradley. Chicago Christian had seven.

United’s 12 steals were divided among Szymborski, five; Weber, two, and Clauss, Meyers, Schmoll, Fiers and Maynard, one apiece.

Orion-Sherrard recorded four saves, three by Maynard and one by Abbott. Chicago Christian had six.

United had two corners, four fouls and three offsides. The Knights had one corner and four fouls.

In the final round on Saturday, Rock Island scored the game’s only goal in the sixth minute.

Orion-Sherrard fired off two shots. Meyers and Bradley each launched a shot. Rock Island took nine.

United made 13 steals. Szymborski had five; Clauss, three; Kaitlyn Greenwood, two, and Meyers, Schmoll and Layer, one apiece.

Maynard had six saves and Rock Island, one.

Orion-Sherrard had five fouls. Rock Island had one corner and two fouls.