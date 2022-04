Claudia Loucks

Quincy remained unbeaten after the Western Big 6 game against the Geneseo Maple Leafs on April 19. The match ended 2-1 in Quincy’s favor. Danielle Beach scored the lone goal for the Lady Leafs.

Geneseo shut out Galesburg on April 23, 2-0 with goals scored by Danielle Beach and Gia Ritter.

On April 21, the Lady Leafs faced Morton and the non-conference match ended in a 1-1 tie with the only goal in the game scored by Bailey Huizenga.