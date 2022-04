Charger boys prep for track and field postseason

Mindy Carls

Between rain showers last week, the Orion boys participated in two track and field events.

Tuesday, April 19, at Orion High School

Boys

Team standings: 1st, Erie-Prophetstown 108. 2nd, Sterling Newman 95. 3rd, Rockridge 41. 4th, Orion 5.

100-meter dash: 6th, Dayne Gibbons 12.31. 12th, Cash Duhs 12.72. 17th, Tyler Anderson 13.13. 18th, Joe Hogan 13.16. 22nd, Lance Moore 14.10. 24th, Christian Lapsey 14.35.

200 dash: 11th, Duhs 26.18. 18th, Hogan 27.40. 24th, Lapsey 30.89.

400 dash: 11th, Dekeyrel 1:06.79.

800 run: 3rd, Kade Scharpman 2:16.67. 9th, Eric Thorndyke 2:31.84. 12th, Adam Farhan 2:40.09.

1600 run: 4th, Scharpman 5:33.48. 8th, Thorndyke 6:06.10.

400 relay: 4th, Orion (no names available) 51.07.

Shot put: 9th, Lapsey 34-9. 11th, Blake Hunter 31-11. 14th, Gabe Laleman 30-9. 18th, Daniel Rittenhouse 28-3. 19th, Nick Sturtewagen 28-3. 23rd, Brody Straw 26-1.

Discus: 7th, Rittenhouse 94-3. 11th, Hunter 79-9. 12th, Lapsey 79-4. 14th, Laleman 76-11. 16th, Straw 74-1. 20th, Sturtewagen 66-1.

Long jump: 6th, Gibbons 16-5. 10th, Moore 13-5.

Friday, April 22, at Rockridge Co-Ed Invitational, Edgington

Boys

Team standings: 1st, Monmouth-Roseville 150. 2nd, Mercer County 139. 3rd, Sherrard 89. 4th, Rockridge 66. 5th, Cambridge 59. 6th, Monmouth United 54. 7th, ROWVA-Williamsfield 24. 8th, Orion 19. 9th, Galva 7.

100-meter dash: 11th, Anderson 12.30. 14th, Duhs 12.50.

200 dash: 4th, Gibbons 24.47. 15th, Braxton Story 27.44.

400 dash: 3rd, Gibbons 55.60. 16th, Dekeyrel 1:07.80.

800 run: 4th, Kade Scharpman 2:18.94. 12th, Thorndyke 2:28.06.

1600 run: 7th, Scharpman 5:33.22. 10th, Thorndyke 5:47.09.

3200 run: 9th, Fahran 13:37.37.

400 relay: 6th, Orion (Gibbons, Hogan, Duhs, Anderson) 48.67.

800 relay: 6th, Orion (Duhs, Moore, Hogan, Story) 1:49.01.

Shot put: 8th, Lapsey 36-9. 11th, Hunter 33-7.

Discus: 10th, Lapsey 96-10. 16th, Rittenhouse 74-7.

Long jump: 14th, Moore 14-0.